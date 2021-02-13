10th Commanders Level Talks to Be Held Between India and China 48 Hours After Disengagement Along LAC MEA-ANI





New Delhi [India], Feb. 12 (ANI): The disengagement of Indian Army and People’s Liberation Army troops from the effective line of control has been reached after sustained negotiations at the military and diplomatic level, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), adding that the tenth meeting of high commanders would take place 48 hours after full disengagement.

“This agreement was reached after several rounds of sustained negotiations at military and diplomatic level,” AEM spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in a weekly update, adding that the next steps after disengagement have been ” clearly spelled out “by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh during his speech to Parliament on Thursday.

“India’s strategy and approach in the disengagement talks with China is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s instructions that we will not allow anyone to take an inch of our territory.” It is the result of our firm determination that we have come to the situation of an agreement, ”Singh said during a session in Parliament.

The defense minister said the Chinese side will maintain its troop presence in the north shore area, east of Finger 8. “Indian troops will be based at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger. 3. Similar action would be taken in the South Shore region on both sides, ”the Minister said.

The spokesperson added that no date has been set for the working mechanism of consultation and coordination on border affairs between India and China (WMCC).

“The two sides (India and China) also agreed to convene (the) tenth round of senior commanders to meet within 48 hours of the complete disengagement in the Lake Pangong area, to address the outstanding issues.” No date has yet been set for the WMCC, ”added Srivastava.

As to whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the MEA said the two leaders had yet to speak. “You would get to know that,” the spokesperson said, citing that statements are released when the prime minister talks with world leaders.

The two countries have had a standoff along the LAC since April-May last year due to actions by the Chinese military and have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks. (ANI) Warning: The opinions expressed in the above article are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of this publisher. Unless otherwise indicated, the author writes in a personal capacity. They are not intended and should not be taken as representing any official ideas, attitudes or policies of any agency or institution.







