President’s Chinese New Year message yesterday to vaccination of the elderly COVID-19





Jakarta (ANTARA) – A number of humanities news items from various regions caught the attention of many visitors to Antaranews on Friday (12/2), starting with President Joko Widodo’s message in the context of the New Year Chinese until the publication of a circular from the Ministry of Health regarding the implementation of COVID-19 vaccination for the elderly. 1. Removal of mobility policy crushes COVID-19 chart Mobility is one of the factors that accelerates the spread of COVID-19. Many times the vacation period unfolds, the effect is two to four weeks later, the region that is the vacation destination or that comes back to the hometown has seen a significant increase in positive numbers. Nationally, in the first two weeks of January 2021, the daily number of positive cases increased to 11,278 people, almost exactly two weeks after the Christmas and New Year holidays ended. While the two days Previously, the national increase was 10,047 people, in two days the rate had increased by 12 percent, which was extraordinary. 2. The Ministry of Health publishes a circular for the implementation of vaccination of the elderly The Ministry of Health, through the General Directorate of Disease Prevention and Control, issued a circular number HK.02.02 / 11/368/2021 regarding the implementation of the COVID-19 vaccination for the elderly, co-morbid and COVID-19 survivors and delay targets. In a copy of the circular received in Jakarta on Friday (12/2), it was explained that the National Expert Advisory Committee on Immunization has submitted a study that the COVID-19 vaccination can be administered to the group of age 60 and over, comorbid, COVID-19 survivors and mothers breastfeeding with additional history first. 3.President: Chinese New Year celebrations amid pandemic are no less grateful Indonesian President Joko Widodo said celebrating the Chinese New Year amid the COVID-19 pandemic does not reduce gratitude for the spillover of peace. “The Chinese New Year in the era of a pandemic certainly prevents us from celebrating it happily with our relatives and friends. But all this does not reduce the gratitude for the outpouring of peace and love with the family,” he said. writes the president in the @jokowi Instagram account quoted in Jakarta., Friday (12/2). 4. The Minister of Social Affairs ordered the victims of the floods in Pekalongan not to be neglected Social Affairs Minister Tri Rismaharini advised the government of the city of Pekalongan in central Java to be responsive in dealing with flood victims so that they are not abandoned. “The most important thing is that the inhabitants (victims of the floods) are not neglected. So what are the conditions for evacuation, food, like that, ”Social Affairs Minister Tri Rismaharini said during a visit to the refugee camp for flood victims in the city of Pekalongan, Friday (12 / 2) dawn. 5. MUI regretted the action that cornered Din Syamsudin The President of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) for External Relations and International Cooperation, Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim, regretted the actions of any group that discredited and cornered Professor Din Syamsudin as a member of a radical group. “This is a heinous accusation and slander that cannot be blamed on a world-class Muslim figure and leader who is highly respected because he has long promoted Wasatiyatul Islam or moderate Islam in various global forums, ”he said in a statement. written statement in Jakarta, Friday (12/2). (T. D018) Journalist: Dewanto Samodro

