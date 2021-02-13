The CCPC aimed to build public confidence in the police: Minister





LAHORE: Provincial Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat said the Citizen-Centered Police Conference (CCPC) was an effort by the Punjab police whose recommendations would bring relief to ordinary people in the province on a priority base and would strengthen the climate of trust between the police and citizens. He was addressing as the main guest at the CCPC closing ceremony held on Friday at the Punjab Police Mess in Lahore.

Raja Basharat said that for the first time the Punjab police took such a practical step for the convenience of citizens instead of changing the law or demanding resources from the government.

He said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Prime Minister of Punjab, practical people-friendly law enforcement measures would further improve the process of police service delivery and the people of the province would benefit. also of these facilities.

Basharat said the government of Punjab is ready to extend all possible cooperation to improve the 1934 Police Act, while screening officers will need to play their role more diligently and efficiently in providing services to the police. population and controlling crime.

In his speech, IG Punjab said that the Punjab police should be made responsible for tackling crime. A detailed roadmap has been developed for the transformation of the police force into a police force, according to which the Punjab Police, while remaining under its jurisdiction, would take immediate practical steps to implement whatever it can to citizen-centered policing, including convenience, service and citizen protection.

He added that an action plan had also been formulated to strengthen the identity of the Punjab police as a friendly police force.

The Punjab Police had implemented new programs in the style of Service Centers, Special Initiative Police Stations and Women’s Safety Application for the convenience of citizens, while special attention would be given to monitoring and inspection to maintain the usefulness of these projects.

Retired and titular officers, including Ehsan Ghani, additional GI Rao Sardar, DIG Maqsood ul Hassan, AIG Imran Karim, SP Shaista Nadeem, Ch Yaqub, Sarmad Saeed, additional GI Ali Amir, additional GI Kanwar Shahrukh, DIG Shehzada Sultan, SP Ahsan Chauhan , IG Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Iftikhar Ch, IG Farooq Mazhar, DIG Yousuf Malik, AIG Asad Muzaffar, Battalion Commander Amara Athar, Bushra Taskin, Razia Hussain, Rida Qazi, Saroop Ejaz, Fatima Bukhari, Zarrin Ehsan, Kausha Abbas, Zaus, Rana Abdul Aziz, Hafiz Arsalan, Dr Tehmina Ranjha, Umar Khan, Madiha Alam, Zia Hashmi, Shahrzad Amin, Iram Sana and others received commemorative shields while IG Punjab Inam Ghani presented a souvenir to Raja Basharat.

