They wanted me to abuse Modi everyday: Dinesh Trivedi





I don’t think Trinamool controls Mamata any more; it is managed by business advisers



Hours after his dramatic resignation on the floor of the Rajya Sabha, former Minister of Railways Dinesh Trivedi addresses The Hindu on the reasons for his exit from the Trinamool Congress. How long have you been planning to leave the party? I never thought about leaving the party. I spoke to this leader, to this leader, sending him this message and this message. But there was no platform to solve the problems I have. When insecure people become the leader of the party and all their job is to reproach and hatch plots, then there is a serious problem within the party. I realized I couldn’t handle this. We did TMC, there were two general secretaries Mukul Roy and Dinesh Trivedi. I cannot live in a party where there is so much bitterness. I respect Mamata Banerjee very much and will continue to do so. I don’t think the party controls Ms. Banerjee any more; it is managed by certain business advisers. Why should a poor party pay someone so much money to give them political advice? When was the last time you spoke to Mamata Banerjee? I don’t remember when I last spoke to him. I have no complaints against her. I sent him a message where I told him that I couldn’t take it anymore, for me the country is more than anything. You claim that the business advisers have taken over the party. Who are you talking about exactly? I don’t want to name anyone. I’ve seen more of public life than a lot of people who have just come. They have no idea between a panchayat and a municipality. If they want to become leaders, I think there is something terribly wrong with the party. It’s up to you to decode who they are. What was the last straw for you? You are sitting in this August Chamber as a representative of the people, but there is nothing you can do. I didn’t want to become a Bhishma Pitamah. In the Mahabharata, Bhishma Pitamah has been blamed for watching violence and injustice unfold without saying a word. I cannot be silent when there is corruption in the party and violence in the streets of Bengal. Now when BJP President JP Naddas Cavalcade was attacked, I was condemned by the party because I did not approve of violence. Every day I was asked to abuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It’s not my value system. I can not do that. If the Prime Minister is doing something right, we have to appreciate it. And if the government is doing something wrong, we need to get its attention and categorically oppose it while maintaining decorum. Are you joining the BJP? I have had cordial relations with Mr. Modi for a long time. I also have cordial relations with Sitaram Yechury and Biman Bose. I also have cordial relations with Mohan Bhagwat. I am a person who does not believe that people from opposite sides have to be your enemy. I will continue in public life, but right now it is time for soul-searching.

