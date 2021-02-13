Clubhouse gave Taiwan and China a rare opportunity for cross-straits dialogue – The Diplomat





Power of China | Society | East Asia The brief moment of voice chat apps in the sun revealed the glaring difference in the way Chinese and Taiwanese users experience the internet.

Publicity Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen often tries to defuse tensions with Beijing by calling for dialogue between people on both sides of the Strait. The Chinese ban on tourism, international students, and free internet access usually makes this impossible. That changed drastically last week thanks to the Clubhouse audio chat app, which was blocked by Chinese authorities on February 8 after it exploded in popularity among Chinese-speaking users keen to discuss both mundane and politically-minded topics. sensitive. More sensitive topics, including discussion forums where users from China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and elsewhere engaged in in-depth discussions about identity, cross-strait politics, and their mutual perceptions. others have drawn both the wrath of the Chinese government and the attention of the Chinese government. world, used to hearing Chinese voices express their unfiltered opinions. Clubhouse has grown in popularity as an invitation-only service marketed for exclusive interactions with celebrities, such as listen Robinhood CEO Elon Musk and Vlad Tenev chat at the height of the GameStop stock craze. Brief diplomat Weekly newsletter NOT Get informed on the story of the week and develop stories to watch from across the Asia Pacific region. Receive the newsletter But an unexpected wave of popularity among users in East Asia, especially China, suddenly made the platform a host for discussions on topics such as the Xinjiang internment camps and protests in Hong Kong, giving Chinese internet users the opportunity to chat directly with dissidents such as political cartoonist Badiucao and artist Ai Weiwei. Like this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Only $ 5 per month. In some chat rooms, Chinese and Taiwanese users discussed Taiwanese democracy and the cross-strait acrimony that has increased under Chinese leader Xi Jinping, whose government insists on making Taiwan part of the nation. China. Such discussions have become rarer under the Xis rule. China halted any government-level dialogue with Taiwan after Tsai took office, replacing his more pro-Beijing predecessor. The number of Chinese students studying in Taiwan had already declined steadily before China imposed new restrictions on its citizens traveling or studying in Taiwan. At the same time, the 2019 protests against Hong Kong’s anti-extradition law received broad support in Taiwan, which saw them as a symbol of the existential threat Beijing poses to their own democracy, widening rifts between peoples. from China and Taiwan in the process. . Publicity When the Clubhouse was blocked in China on Monday, thousands of users gathered in a chat room to share their memories On the platform; a Chinese user spoke of the lessons he learned from listening to Taiwanese share their experiences. The app was not exactly universally accessible in China, and the Chinese government’s ban will not prevent all users from accessing it. Clubhouse was only released for iPhone users and was not made available to users with Chinese Apple accounts, making it much more likely that Chinese users would be those who had lived or studied there. ‘foreign. Despite the blockage, many Chinese users continue to access the app using VPN. And the audio chat mania in China is far from over. Several similar applications are already in development, even if there is skepticism, the model may be successful there in the long run because it relies on conversations that flow organically in real time, a censorship nightmare at its worst. Voice chat applications have did not take off in the past in China. Clubhouse itself is powered by Chinese tech startup Agora. The co-founder of Agora insisted the company does not store any end user data after users raise security concerns.

