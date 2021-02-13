Indo barometer: If Jokowi wants to vote for the presidential candidate in 2024, the elections will take place in 2022





Merdeka.com – Indo Barometer executive director Qodari said President Joko Widodo has a program to prepare his son Gibran Rakabuming for the DKI regional elections. Jakarta, then there is no need to wait for the 2024 simultaneous Pilkada. Jokowi Should have agreed that Pilkada has normalized in 2022 and 2023. This was in response to the statement by Democrat Wasekjen Irwan, who said Jokowi was suspected of postponing the regional elections to 2024 because he was still preparing Gibran to participate in the regional head contest in the capital. Qodari felt that Gibran, who had just been elected mayor of Solo in the 2020 Pilkada, would not be too early to travel directly to Jakarta. “If it’s too fast, in my opinion, it won’t be too fast. In fact, if Jokowi has an agenda to make Gibran a presidential candidate for 2024, the period for him is the Pilkadari 2022,” he said. Qodari said in a discussion on Saturday (13/2). According to Qodari, when it comes to regional leadership challenges, it is not a question of time that the post takes. But how is the performance of the regional manager, whether the community wants it or not. An example of the political journey of President Joko Widodo. After being the successful mayor of Solo, Jokowi was brought in to participate in the DKI Jakarta Pilkada 2012. Seen as a potential presidential candidate, Jokowi was appointed in 2014. “Jokowi was elected governor in 2012 to take office in October 2012, but six months later there was an investigation that he was already number one as a presidential candidate, so in fact he was a bit naive to say too quickly, ”Qodari said. Therefore, Qodari felt that if Jokowi had a schedule for Gibran, DKI Pilkada should have been postponed until 2022. “If for example Jokowi has an agenda to propose Gibran to the DKI or even the 2024 presidential election, he has an interest in pushing forward the 2022 election calendar,” he said. Previously, Deputy Secretary General of the Democratic Party, Irwan, suspected that there was an interest in power behind the postponement of the electoral bill. He suspects that President Joko Widodo’s interests are to push his son Gibran Rakabuming into the DKI regional elections in Jakarta. Because 2022 is too early for the elected mayor of Solo, Jokowi therefore supports the simultaneous regional elections in 2024. “Could this move be motivated by the possibility that President Jokowi is about to leave Gibran from Solo in Jakarta? Because it is too early if Gibran leaves for Jakarta in 2022,” Irwan told reporters on Thursday ( 11/2). According to Irwan, the change in attitude of Commission II factions, especially the government coalition, came at the same time as President Jokowi’s refusal to discuss the electoral bill. In fact, all factions have agreed on the draft electoral law to be included in the 2021 priority Prolegnas. “Why, since President Jokowi’s statement refused, then accompanied by the coalition government party, all have turned their backs,” Irwan said. [rnd]







