PM Imran expresses sorrow after martyrdom of 4 soldiers in SW attack





Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Saturday expressed his sorrow over the martyrdom of the four brave Pakistani soldiers who gave their lives in the line of duty in southern Waziristan.

Taking his Twitter account, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that,

My condolences and prayers go out to the families of our four brave soldiers martyred in Makeen, South Waziristan, in a terrorist attack.

– Imran Khan (mImranKhanPTI) February 13, 2021

The day before, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz, expressed his deep sorrow and sadness at the martyrdom of four soldiers in South Waziristan.

Taking his official Twitter account, Shibli Faraz said they were proud sons of this courageous nation, who sacrificed their lives for the great cause of the defense of the homeland and peace in the country.

4

– Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) February 12, 2021

The Minister praised the courage and patience of the families of the martyrs. He said that we are committed to eliminating the remains of terrorists.

President Arif Alvi also strongly denounced the attack on the security forces checkpoint in the Makeen region of southern Waziristan. In a statement, he expressed his grief and sadness at the martyrdom of four members of the military in the attack. The President was also sympathetic to the bereaved families.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Muslim League leader Nawaz and former Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique also expressed the martyrdom of Pakistani soldiers.

In his statement, Khawaja Saad Rafique said the terrorist attack on a checkpoint in South Waziristan is a shameful cowardly act.

It is relevant to mention here that four terrorists were killed when they attacked a security force post in Makeen, South Waziristan, on Thursday evening.

According to the Pakistani military media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the exchange of fire, four soldiers also embraced the shahadat.

These martyrs are:

Lance Ride Imran Ali Sepoy Atif Jahangir Sepoy Anees ur Rehman Sepoy Aziz

