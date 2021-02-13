Yogi Adityanath, not Amit Shah, could be Narendra Modis’ successor

Three topics made headlines in calendar year 2020. These included the threat posed by the pandemic, the perilous state of the economy and the border conflict with China. The media in India, and Indians in general, are obsessed with politics, but in 2020 politics has mainly taken over health, economy and defense.

Nonetheless, there was a major development in Indian politics over the past year, a development that could have profound – and disturbing – consequences for the future of our Republic. This was the emergence of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh as the future man in India’s most important political party. At the end of 2019, it looked like the Union’s Home Secretary Amit Shah was the most likely person to succeed Narendra Modi as prime minister if the Bharatiya Janata party won a third consecutive general election. in 2024. Shah had been Modi’s fixer and executor for nearly two decades; by piloting both the repeal of Section 370 and the passage of the Citizenship Act (Amendment), he seemed to be positioning himself as his boss’ successor – apparently with the boss’s approval.

Conventional wisdom at the start of 2020 was that Amit Shah was in pole position to succeed Narendra Modi. A year later, that seems much less likely. Yogi Adityanath is the person to watch and admire in the party, as the top leaders of the BJP themselves recognize. Consider the eagerness with which Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BS Yediyurappa rushed to emulate the UP chief minister by seeking to pass laws against Hindu-Muslim marriages in their own states. Chouhan and Yediyurappa were once a throwback to the Vajpayee years, seen as gentle and accommodating to extremists like Shah or Modi. Now, they have tied their future to the Adityanath chariot in the belief that political survival is about giving up uncertain moderation for outright fanaticism.

When, in 2012-13, Narendra Modi made known his ambitions as prime minister, he spoke of a “Gujarat model”, which he wanted to implement across the country. Modi claimed that this model of Gujarat represented a progressive and outward-looking economic and social vision, although his critics pointed out a darker side to his record as chief minister in relation to the marginalization of Muslims and intolerance of dissent. Adityanath has not, to date, made such explicit statements in the name of a “UP model” that he will have to lead across India. However, based on what he’s been up to in his condition so far, we can get a fair idea of ​​what that might represent.

There are, of course, notable similarities between Modi and Adityanath. Both are classic examples of the bossy personality. Both seek to impose their will on everyone around them, whether they are cabinet colleagues, lawmakers, bureaucrats, scientific experts, the press or the general public. Both are also imbued with a certain megalomania – all the credit for the accomplishments, real and imagined, goes only to them.

However, there are also important differences. Compared to Modi, Adityanath is openly and openly in the majority. Modi will sometimes speak of being on everyone’s side, regardless of religious affiliation (“Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”). He will occasionally seek a photoshoot while traveling with Muslims on a metro. Adityanath will not participate in such ambiguity. In his words and through his actions, he makes it clear that he believes Hindus are superior to Indians of other faiths, especially Muslims.

As chief minister, Modi has used the police and the instruments of law to suppress and silence critics in Gujarat. Adityanath is doing it in his own state as well, as evidenced by his savage crackdown on peaceful UP protests against the CAA. However, he goes one step further than Modi as chief minister, using his police to attack critics all over India. The series of early news reports filed in Uttar Pradesh against journalists and satirists working in other states demonstrate that Adityanath is a more complete authoritarian than Modi.

Certainly, it was the people of his own state who bore the brunt of Adityanath’s policies of repression and coercion. Thus, as an essay by the excellent Article 14 website notes, the choice of Adityanath as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh “marked a turning point in BJP’s advance in the Indian republic, as he marked the endorsement of a governance model that openly and without excuse targeted Muslim citizens and political dissidents as public enemies. “From his first days in office,” the article continues, “the chief minister did not hesitate to use the instruments of governance to create and consolidate a state that draws on the concerns of self-defense groups and places them Hindus, especially the favored “upper” castes, first, and use the law and the police to target, punish, defame, imprison and in some cases even kill Muslims and dissidents … “After providing a series examples of extrajudicial killings and targeting of Muslims and activists by the state, the article concluded that “Adityanath government unleashed a vindictive, majority and repressive governance model that crosses borders, even BJP regimes have been reluctant to violate. “

Long before becoming Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath had founded a group called Hindu Yuva Vahini, who describes himself as “a fierce cultural and social organization dedicated to Hindutva and nationalism ”. Militant, organized, ready to resort to violence, this group has been accused of “inciting riot, murder and arson” and has been charged with “mosques, houses, buses and trains on fire“. The members of the Vahini are totally loyal to their leader, always ready to follow his orders. Adityanath is therefore unique in that he is the only politician in independent Indian history to have founded and led a vigilante group for many years before assuming office as Chief Minister of his state.

When Modi became Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001, the state already had a strong industrial base and a thriving entrepreneurial culture. Before Adityanath became Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2017, the state had neither. India’s most populous state was, in economic and social terms, a synonym of backwardness, and Adityanath’s policies have done nothing to dispel this image.

This, in short, is the personal and political toll of the man spoken of as Narendra Modi’s likely successor as top BJP leader. If Adityanath does lead his party’s campaign in the next general election, what sort of “Achche Din” will he promise voters? In 2013-2014, Modi claimed he would bring jobs, prosperity and security to young Indians. Can Hindu founder Yuva Vahini promise young Indians anything other than the satisfaction of harassing and persecuting people of other faiths?

As Prime Minister, Modi has traveled the world, wooing the leaders of other countries (with mixed success). If he ever becomes prime minister, Adityanath probably won’t care at all what the world thinks about him or his country. His main objective will be to consolidate his power in India, especially over Indians who do not resemble him in their political, philosophical or spiritual beliefs.

A few months ago, in a column on the political styles of prime ministers past and present, I argued that in his instinct for centralization and control, Narendra Modi was “Indira Gandhi on steroids”. If Adityanath ever became Prime Minister, he would probably be Narendra Modi on steroids. Seven years of implementation of the Gujarat model throughout the country have deeply damaged the social and institutional fabric of the Republic. A single term of the UP model could destroy it completely.