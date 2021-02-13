Victimization of E-12 plot owners continues





Islamabad: E-12 Development Action Committee called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to call on Capital Development Authority (CDA) to clear sub-sectors E-12/1 and E-12/4 possession and complete simultaneous development of 4 entire sub-sectors of E-12 at one time, a press release said.

Nazar Hussain, Coordinator, Action Committee for the Development of the E-12 Sector, on behalf of about 4,430 families of landowners, also asked the Prime Minister to instruct CDA to submit a quarterly report on the development of the sector. to the WH Secretariat until possession of all developed plots is handed over to their owners.

He said the E-12 sector was acquired by CDA in 1985 and launched in 1989, but had yet to be developed, although with determined and determined efforts it could be developed in a period of 2-3 years. The sector’s plot owners have been running from pillar to post for 31 years for its development, but to no avail. The majority of plot owners in Sector E-12 were federal civil servants, retirees and widows of deceased employees. Plots were allocated to them on the basis of seniority, when they were at that time in their fifties and mid-fifties. They paid the plot fees of their retirement fees, hard-earned money after serving the state for about 30 years. Other plots were allocated by ballot and also sold at auction. A reasonable number of plots have been purchased by overseas Pakistanis for their dream home in the beloved country. CDA also sold plots giving ads buy today build tomorrow. During this period, around 2000 lots of plots expired due to the age factor, leaving behind different painful accounts of their suffering. Meanwhile, plot owners had to spend millions of rupees on rented accommodation and those who could not afford the living expenses had to sell their plots at nominal rates, he added.

He also pointed out that although the CDA evicted illegal occupants from sub-sectors E-12/2 and E-12/3 in April 2019, the development of sub-sector E-12/3 is proceeding without enthusiasm, to a snail speed. So far, there is no sign of eviction of illegal occupants and development of sub-sectors E-12/1 and E-12/4. Any further delay in development after more than 3 decades of victimization of plot owners will only add to the desperation, tensions and more financial losses for them, including widows, orphans and the elderly in the 70’s. and 80 years old. If the sector develops, the auctioning of vacant residential land and commercial areas in the sector will generate billions of rupees as the newly built houses will house around 9,000 families, Nazar Hussain said.

