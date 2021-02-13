Turkey-Pakistan military cooperation has the potential to reshape the region – report





Growing military cooperation between Turkey and Pakistan has the potential to reshape the Middle East and South Asia, the Jerusalem Post mentionned Thursday. The two countries launched joint military operations this week, the latest in a series of initiatives to strengthen collaboration. In January, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlt Avuolu and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi said their countries, along with Azerbaijan, would support each other in claiming disputed territory, including Cyprus and Kashmir. The growing relations between Turkey and Pakistan are driven by a shared sense of solidarity that has seen their interests align, the Jerusalem Post said. The rapprochement of two mid-sized states prone to Sunni versions of political Islam and seeking major revisions to the current balance of power in their respective neighborhoods, in their favor, makes sense. The relationship was strengthened by a series of armaments deals, comprising four MLGEM corvettes and 30 T129 ATAK helicopters, making Turkey the fourth largest source of military equipment for Pakistan. US objections hampered delivery of the T129 helicopters. But the Jerusalem Post said the country’s ambitions could extend to cooperation beyond conventional weapons. (Turkey) has both the will and the raw materials to develop a nuclear capability. He currently only lacks the knowledge to do so. Pakistan, which is not a signatory to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty, has this knowledge. There is no evidence of collaboration on nuclear weapons yet, but Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has hinted his country may seek to acquire the technology, the Jerusalem Post said. The old post-Cold War US-led security architecture and the assumptions surrounding it can no longer be relied on.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos