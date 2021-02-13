Great friends with Narendra Modi, Amit Shah: TMC turncoat Dinesh Trivedi to join BJP?

Amid an exodus of Congressmen from Trinamool (TMC) to join rival party Bharatiya Janata (BJP) ahead of Assembly polls, West Bengal Chief Minister and party leader Mamata Banerjee received a news shaking when MP Dinesh Trivedi announced his resignation from Rajya Sabha saying he feels “choked” and cannot remain silent as West Bengal faces political violence.

He alleged that the TMC was no longer controlled by Mamata Banerjee with professionals from the company taking over the decision-making process. On top of that, he accused party leaders of insisting that he is “abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi” which he cannot do.

Trivedi (70), a former railroad minister, announced his decision to the House during the budget debate, severing his 22-year ties to the Trinamool Congressman, amid speculation he could join the BJP.

Amid speculation, Trivedi said in an interview with NDTV that Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi have been his great friends for many years and that there is no need to wait for an invitation to join the saffron festival. “Dinest Trivedi doesn’t have to wait for an invitation. They are all friends, not from now on. The Prime Minister is a great friend. Amit bhai (Amit Shah) has been a great friend for many, many years. J “Could have left … I could have gone in. And there is nothing wrong. Tomorrow, if I join the BJP, there is nothing wrong with that,” he said.

He added: “If people everywhere have accepted them, then they are doing something good for the country.” These words are sure to add salt to the wound of Mamata Banerjee, who vigorously marks the BJP as an “outsider” and a threat to Bengal culture and tradition.

Like many former returlers, Trivedi indirectly criticized the party’s decision to hire poll strategist Prashant Kishor and his I-PAC outfit.

“We formed the party (Trinamool) together. Mamata Banerjee, Ajit Panja, Mukul Roy, myself. It was the soul of the party. We even fought for 5,000 to 7,000 to 10,000 tickets to go to Delhi.Today, this soul, thisaatmaleft. If you give 100 crores to a consultant … On the one hand, you say you are a poor party and on the other hand, you give hundreds of crores to a consultant, ”he said.

Accusing I-PAC of becoming the “owners of the party”, he tried to remind everyone, especially Mamata Banerjee, that she did not need any “consultants” to dislodge the Left Front government. who ruled the state for 34 long years.

He said he had not had the opportunity to speak with the chief minister about his complaints, which many outgoing TMC members echoed. “She also knew that I don’t support this kind of cultivation … But there was no opportunity to speak. For example, on the Kisan (farmers’ protests), I don’t think five of us were come together to say ok, what should be done … It was just going to the house well … then everyone went to the house well. This is not the way He said.

He eventually quoted Rabindranath Tagore to explain his “ intention ” to hold his head up high and keep his self-respect intact, which he said was impossible to do in TMC. “Where the mind is fearless and the head held high … If the mind is full of fear and the head is in the gutter, then this is not the culture of Rabindranath Tagore? My head, like his, was held high, but not with the ego … “

As the Assembly polls quickly approach, the ruling TMC faces an uphill battle. Eyebrows were raised when Suvendu Adhikari, the man behind the Nandigram unrest that catapulted Mamata Banerjee to the top of Bengal politics, decided to join the BJP. Later, Rajib Banerjee, the former state forestry minister and Bardhaman Purba MP Sunil Mondal followed suit. Apart from these big names, many low and mid-level TMC leaders have also joined the saffron party.