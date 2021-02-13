Government spends billions on relief programs for ruling MPs





Construction work in progress.

ISLAMABAD: Federal and provincial governments already spend billions of rupees each year on MPs development projects, especially those belonging to treasury banks – a fact that was not revealed to the Supreme Court in the recent case concerning the announcement of the development by the PM funds for the deputies of the ruling party.

Although the case has been closed, official documents show that the federal government regularly issued tenders for mainstream development projects in chaks, villages and CUs in the provinces.

These projects include sewerage and drainage works, street / road construction, soling and PPC (ordinary cement concrete) works, etc. By law, these projects are the responsibility of local governments and tehsil / district administrations. However, in these cases, on the recommendation of ruling MPs, the federal government implemented such programs through federal agencies like Pak-PWD.

If the tender documents do not mention the names of the deputies concerned, they generally refer to the constituencies of the National Assembly where development projects are launched by the federal government.

For example, the federal government recently issued tenders, which are also available on the PPRA website, for the construction of the PCC in No 14 Street, Hussainabad and Dry Port Colony UC 184, NA-129 Lahore. 1.5 million rupees have been allocated to this program. For the construction of the PCC at Lorex Colony Ghaziabad in the same UC and NA constituency, the construction of a PCC worth 2.2 million rupees was also put out to tender.

For sanitation and drainage works in the streets and other small projects at the local level in other UCs (n ° 146, 147, 148,149, 150, 151, 152, 157, 158, 159 and 160) of constituency NA-129, several other calls for tenders were also issued by the federal government from the budget of the centers.

Under another call for tenders launched by the federal government, the reconstruction of a five kilometer long link road to UC Kundi from Tehsil Ghazi, Haripur district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is sought. Recently, the federal government also issued tenders for 14 approved development projects for different chaks in Bahawalpur district. These projects include the installation of soling, repair and construction of metal roads in the chaks.

According to another tender, approved and announced, 21 development programs are launched by the federal government in different CUs of NA-65 and PP-23. A bench of five members of the Supreme Court had seized the case relating to the alleged distribution of financing funds of Rs 500 million between the legislators. Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was also asked to respond to the court on this issue, denied that Rs 500m of public funds were distributed among parliamentarians and said no money would be given to lawmakers to perform development work.

However, Judge Faez Isa, on whose initiative the five-member bench took the case, questioned the Prime Minister’s assurance by presenting a Whatsapp message he received from an unknown source. The message contained supporting documents showing that massive sums had recently been distributed for road construction by the Pak-PWD department in the NA-65 constituency which happens to be the Chaudhrys of Gujrat district. The chief justice, however, decided the case by observing that Judge Isa should not hear the case as a plaintiff against the Prime Minister in another case.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos