The United States must choose between the Cold War or coexistence with China

When and how does the extreme competition between the United States and China turn into a new cold war of decoupling and containment? Or can their existing economic interdependence and entanglement translate into a new geopolitical coexistence?

These questions and vocabularies surround the early days of President Joe Bidens’ Chinese policy, the most important foreign policy problem facing the United States.

There will be more continuity than rupture between his approach and that of the recently hawkish Donald Trump than many realize, reflecting a new political consensus. But Bidens officials say they will be much more consistent and considered in his conduct.

They take care to consult the Asian and European allies. And they must balance different U.S. goals for investment, climate change, regional stability, and human rights when deciding strategic priorities.

Competitive terminology was used by Biden ahead of his first phone call to President Xi Jinping this week. After that, he tweeted, I will work with China when it benefits the American people.

One of the casualties of the new Washington Consensus is the belief that has guided U.S. Chinese policy since the 1990s that making China a responsible actor in the international system dominated by Western institutions would gradually moderate its behavior and liberalize. his politics. These assumptions are now flouted in a more realistic and hostile political stance.

Instead of such an accommodating policy, China, led by Xi since 2012, has: promoted its Asian and global presence through the Belt and Road initiative; distributed its huge productive and state-funded budget surpluses through these and similar channels; is committed to a made in China plan for greater self-production with targets for 2025, 2035 and 2049; ruthlessly oppressed and detained the Muslim population of Uigher; suppressed internal critics and Hong Kong rebels; and asserted itself militarily in the South China Sea and against Taiwan.

This catalog of transgressions is now common currency among Chinese international critics. However, not all of them draw conclusions about decoupling and containment.

Deep links

European states are increasingly promoting an EU policy that is more open to critical engagement with China than the Biden administration wishes. The same is true for most of the Asian American allies, who are not ready to accept such a binary policy which requires them to sacrifice their deep ties with such a neighboring power.

Neither group of allies can ignore Trumps’ disruptive transactional approach, nor the deep mistrust it has engendered. They are more inclined to assert their own interests. As Eva Pejsova, a perceptive European analyst of the Asian scene, says of Bidens’ multilateralism: If the United States is back, that’s great, but the world is not the same as it is. four years. Let us not forget that over the past four years, most of the American allies have done their part as well. Europe does not want to abandon the whole idea of ​​strategic autonomy just because the United States is back.

Kishore Mahbubani, a Singapore international relations veteran and theorist, has this advice for Bidens’ Asian team: Yes, we want to see a strong American presence in Southeast Asia. We want to see more US investment in Southeast Asia, we want to see US military presence in Southeast Asia [but] don’t make us choose between the United States and China.

Biden might find that mutual European and Asian interests in a more multipolar world complicate his Chinese policy in both regions

We want to be friends with the United States. We want to be friends with China. They must not think that they can go back to the world of the Obama administration because Southeast Asia has changed in recent years. There’s a new Southeast Asia.

Biden can find that mutual European and Asian interests in a more multipolar world complicate his Chinese policies in both regions. They both prefer a free and open Indo-Pacific to one directed against China.

Invest profitably

Another dimension complicating any simple Biden decoupling policy is captured in a recent Financial Times headline: U.S.-Chinese investment flows belies geopolitical tensions. The wealthy American plutocracy, which has backed Trumps’ sweeping deregulation of the US economy, continues to invest profitably, led by funds like Fidelity and Blackrock.

The scale of these changes, along with China’s strategic political autonomy, make it the largest economy in the world, unlike the relatively poor but strategically powerful Soviet Union which was the subject of containment led by the United States in the 1950s.

A better policy than economic decoupling would encourage the Chinese to develop a savings-free retirement system and end the hukou permit system to give its hundreds of millions of migrant workers more citizenship rights and purchasing power. complete.