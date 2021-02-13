Nikki Haley says Donald Trump is ‘letting us down’





The former South Carolina still supports the way his administration ran the country during his tenure.

COLUMBIA, SC Former South Carolina Gov. and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley criticizes former President Donald Trump for his response to the Capitol Riot, saying she was “disgusted” by some of his actions .

Haley’s comments came in a lengthy interview with Politico about his upbringing, reaction to recent events, possible political events, and political future. (Most expect her to run for president in 2024.

She said she had not spoken to Trump since the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill.

Haley said she started to worry during the speech, starting with remarks made by then-President’s son Donald Trump Jr.

“I was literally so triggered that I had to turn it off,” Haley said. “Someone is going to hear this, and bad things are going to happen.”

In the interview, Haley said she was deeply troubled by the former President’s treatment of former Vice President Mike Pence. Trump tweeted that day of the riot that his partner in the White House was wrong not to challenge voter certification, which he technically had no constitutional authority to do.

“Mike was only loyal to this man,” she said. “I am so disappointed that[despitehisloyaltyandfriendshiphehadwithMikePencethathebrokethatIamdisgustedbyhim”[despitetheloyaltyandfriendshiphehadwithMikePencethathewoulddothattohimLikeI’mdisgustedbyit”[malgrélaloyautéetl’amitiéqu’ilavaitavecMikePencequ’illuifasseçaJesuisdégoûtéparça”[despitetheloyaltyandfriendshiphehadwithMikePencethathewoulddothattohimLikeI’mdisgustedbyit”

RELATED: Trump’s Impeachment Trial Could End Saturday After Defense Brings Swift Case

Despite her comments, however, she remains firmly opposed to the impeachment, calling it a “waste of time.” She said before thinking Democrats have always been looking for the former president.

She said she believed the punishment Trump would suffer will be further isolation and the damage to his business empire. She also said losing a social media platform would hurt her.

She doesn’t think he will run again in the federal election. “I don’t think he can. He’s fallen so far.”

“We have to recognize that he let us down,” she said. “He took a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have gone, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that happen again.

RELATED: WATCH: Officer Hero Eugene Goodman Warns Senator Romney From Crowd

When asked why she, who had a direct channel with the president, hadn’t tried to convince him that the election was not stolen before the riot, she said she believed that he had a right to question the results because she said he was really believed to have been wronged. But she said she saw a change in him since the election.

“The person I worked with is not the one I have watched since the election.

She said she didn’t expect many Republicans to lose their affection for Trump, nor did she want to see the GOP turn back the clock until he took over as party leader in 2016. .

“I think what we need to do is take the good he has built, leave the bad he did and come back to a place where we can be a good, valuable and effective party. But at the same time time is greater than I hope our country can unite and understand how we will come out.

Hope for 2024, Nikki Haley cannot decide who she wants to be the leader of a post-Trump GOP or a friend of the president who has tried to sabotage democracy. https://t.co/42sCnCPzCn

– POLICY (@political) February 12, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos