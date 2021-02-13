UIN Alumni Association President Heran Din Syamsuddin accused of being radical





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President of the Alumni Association of Syarif State Islamic University Hidayatullah of Jakarta, TB Ace Hasan Syadzily admitted to being surprised by the sweeping accusations against UIN lecturer Syarif Hidayatullah Jakarta Muhammad Sirajudin Syamsuddin a.k.a Din Syamsuddin. Ace wondered where was the radicalism of Din Syamsuddin’s thought. “If someone accuses him of this radical, I wonder. Where is his radical thought? Ace said in his press release, Saturday February 13, 2021. Ace said Din was known to be quite active in spreading understanding. Islam is moderate. In various dialogue forums, domestic and international, Ace said, Din has actively campaigned for Indonesia as the largest Muslim country with a tolerant and moderate Islamic face. Also read: Din Syamsuddin discusses constitutional dictatorship “As far as I know from the activities of Professor Din Syamsuddin, he is known as an intellectual militant for Islam. Wasathiyah, a moderate understanding of the Islamic religion, ”Ace said. As a supporter of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Ace admitted that he often had different political views with Din Syamsuddin. However, he felt that the difference in political opinions did not mean that Din could be accused of being radical. “Differences of political opinion do not mean blaming dissenting opinions with charges such as radicalism,” said the politician de Golkar who is also vice chairman of the House of Representatives Religious Commission. Din has previously been denounced by the Anti-Radicalism Movement of the Bandung Institute of Technology (GAR ITB) to the State Civil Service Commission (KASN) and the State Civil Service Agency. (BKN) for acting drastically. The report was released in October 2020. According to GAR ITB representative Shinta Madesari Hudiarto, KASN lodged the complaint with the ASN working group on the fight against radicalism in November 2020. On January 28, GAR ITB again wrote to KASN to request a decision concerning the disciplinary aspects of the officials against Din Syamsuddin. “KASN business delegate to the eleven agency ministries working group, this is the KASN mechanism and we hand it over entirely to KASN. We will just wait for the continuation of KASN and the working group,” Shinta said. of Syamsuddin when contacted, Saturday February 13, 2021.







