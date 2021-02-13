Case against Judge Azmat’s appointment dismissed – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The High Court of Islamabad (IHC) on Friday rejected the petition filed against the recent appointment of retired judge Sheikh Azmat Saeed as head of the one-person commission formed to probe the controversy related to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and in the UK asset recovery company, Broadsheet LLC.

When IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah brought up the case, petitioner Saleemullah Khan refused to argue the case saying he did not want the IHC bench to hear the case. He also wrote a note for the petition to be settled before Judge Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri or Judge Babar Sattar only.

The Chief Justice noted that previously, in his personal cases, Mr. Khan had also raised unfair objections against other benches. This time again, he asked for his cases to be settled before one of the two honorable judges who had been recently appointed, observed the chief justice.

However, he said, neither a petitioner nor a registered lawyer has the privilege nor can claim the right to request that their cases be fixed before a bench of their choice. Such forum shopping, without valid reason or justification, does not comply with the principles of the administration of justice.

The petitioner had challenged the appointment of the judge, who had retired from the Supreme Court in August 2019, to head the Broadsheet commission by the federal government in the exercise of powers conferred under the Commission of Inquiry Act, 2017 In his petition, he argued that Judge Saeed had served on the National Accountability Office (NAB) as Deputy Attorney General and that he might be aware of the agreement signed between the NAB and Broadsheet, per therefore, he could not be appointed head of the commission of inquiry.

According to the rules, a retired judge could be appointed to any for-profit office at least two years after retirement, the petitioner argued, adding that Judge Saeed retired in August 2019 and that the The mandatory two-year gap would not be completed until August 2021. The petitioner urged the court to overturn his recent appointment as head of the commission due to a conflict of interest.

Judge Saeed was appointed head of the commission on Jan.21 to probe the NAB-Broadsheet issue two days after the federal cabinet decided to form a new investigative committee on the recommendation of an interdepartmental committee that had was previously appointed by Prime Minister Imran Khan to look into the Broadsheet saga.

After the petitioner raised an objection to the judiciary and demanded that the case be settled before one of the two judges, Judge Minallah observed that the petitioner was wearing the uniform of the noble legal profession and, therefore, he was also required to observe the professional code of conduct. The court noted that rule 166 of the Pakistan Lawyers and Counsel Rules of 1973 stated that it is the duty of lawyers to appear in court when a case is brought and whether it is thus possible to make satisfactory alternative arrangements.

However, according to the IHC order, the petitioner refused to plead his case and to allow forum shopping without valid justification would amount to an abuse of the judicial process. The ordinance further specified that the jurisdiction of the court devolved under article 199 of the Constitution was discretionary.

The Applicant’s conduct is unreasonable, nor can it be granted the privilege of insisting on fixing his case in particular courts, without just and valid reason.

With this observation, the court rejected the petition filed against the appointment of the former judge of SC.

Posted in Dawn, February 13, 2021

