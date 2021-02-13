Boris Johnson and Priti Patel back top British policeman after botched abuse investigation | UK | News





In a radio interview yesterday morning, Ms Patel declined to publicly support Dame Cressida over the Metropolitan Police’s failed handling of VIP child sexual abuse complaints. The Met chief is facing calls to step down after Lady Brittan, widow of former Tory Secretary of State Leon, attacked a “cover crop” in the force. Lord Brittan, 75, died in 2015, unaware that there was not enough evidence to prosecute him over false allegations about a sexual abuse ring in Westminster.

When Nick Ferrari repeatedly asked Ms Patel on LBC if she trusted Dame Cressida, she only replied, “I work with the Commissioner. The commissioner does a great job and oversees the largest police force in the country. There are still questions, and rightly so – some questions have been asked of me today, in fact, very publicly in the papers, and it’s fair that I look at those questions as well. Ms Patel’s spokesperson later insisted: “As the Home Secretary said, she works with Cressida Dick every day. “The Minister of the Interior has full confidence in her to do her job.” Downing Street added: “This was a matter of deep concern and the Prime Minister’s thoughts are with Lady Brittan, her late husband and others affected. The Prime Minister has full confidence in Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, as does the Home Secretary.

They are working together to reduce crime and protect the public from threats posed by serious criminals, terrorism and the coronavirus pandemic. Also yesterday, a retired High Court judge called for a criminal investigation of five detectives at the center of the failed VIP sex investigation. In an open letter, Sir Richard Henriques said the disastrous Yard Midland Operation had “seriously damaged” confidence in the justice system. He urged Ms Patel to order an investigation by an independent police force. Lord Brittan and former Prime Minister Ted Heath were among the men falsely accused by the Carl Beech – then known as ‘Nick’ fantasy. The serial liar and pedophile was jailed for 18 years in 2019 after being convicted of perverting the course of justice. Independent Bureau for Police Conduct found no evidence of police misconduct or criminality during Operation Midland.







