60-year-old man converts to Islam after watching Turkeys Ertugrul – Middle East Monitor





60-year-old American from Wisconsin converted to Islam after watching Turkish series’Posted: Erturul ‘. She said the show’s portrayal of Islamic values ​​of peace and justice had inspired her to convert to Islam after she came across the show while browsing Netflix. The Wisconsin resident, who chose the name Khadija after her conversion, said Anadolu Agency(AA) she became interested in Islam after watching the first episodes. “I love learning a new story. It opened my eyes to what I knew about religion and I tried to look for more,” said the 60-year-old. She watched the entire series four times and started watching for a fifth time before going online to find her local mosque. Khadija said AA worshipers “were shocked to see her” come to the mosque. “I went and they were shocked to see me, I think. I became a Muslim that day,” she explained. Khadija’s decision was greeted by Muslims, but her Baptist Christian community was not so keen on her conversion. READ: Turkey exports 70 million flowers before Valentine’s Day She said, “People around me believe that I was brainwashed. I don’t discuss this issue with people anymore. I don’t interfere with their beliefs. They shouldn’t have any reason to interfere. with me.” The mother of six said AA she did not disclose her decision to convert to her children, but that at least one of her sons did. “The others didn’t ask,” she said. “They suspect but didn’t ask and I guess they’ll ask eventually.” The popular series’Posted: Erturul ‘, known as “Resurrection: deserts“in English follows the struggle of Erturul Gazi, whose descendants continued to rule the Ottoman Sultanate as it stretched across Anatolia and Thrace. The show has often been described as a Turkish “Game of Thrones”, set in 13th century Anatolia, before the creation of the Ottoman Empire. The Turkish series has been extremely popular in many Muslim-majority countries, including Pakistan, where it first aired at the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan encouraged young people to watch the show, saying they would learn more about Islamic values ​​and culture. However, the series has been shunned by some states, including Egypt, which claims the show is part of an effort by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to revive the Ottoman Empire. READ: Foreign ministers of Qatar and Turkey praise bilateral ties







