New York financier pays record $ 122.7 million for Donald Trump’s former estate in Palm Beach





Introducing Florida’s New Flip King.

New York financier Scott Shleifer, co-founder of Tiger Global Management’s private equity unit, was revealed as the mysterious buyer who spent $ 122.7 million in cash to buy a waterfront home. sea ​​in Palm Beach which once belonged to Donald Trump. This is the most paid for an estate in Palm Beach, or, for that matter, a house anywhere in the state of Florida.

“He got on the plane for the day, looked at the house for about 15 minutes, made the all-cash deal, then returned to New York,” a source with knowledge of the deal told The Post. exclusively.

“He’s just a family guy who’s really good at math,” the source added.

The Shleifer company, which manages $ 40 billion, has had a great year in 2020 and he is not alone.

New Jersey-based funder David Tepper also just paid $ 70 million for a pandemic mansion in Palm Beach, according to reports.

“These guys are all the same,” the source said. “For them, it’s just a hedge against the market. They fly to Miami or Palm Beach and go to a place like Cipriani, which they know from New York. They have a table in the back, or just take out because of COVID. These guys are super aware of COVID. They don’t want to be by people and they don’t need to be in New York anymore. No one should be here. You just know it. This is what is so insane. They can do whatever they want. ”

Shleifer’s new excavations include a nine-bedroom mansion and guesthouse, totaling 21,000 square feet. The main house is prepared for entertaining, with large rooms, a bar, a games room, a wine cellar and a beauty salon. The outdoor area includes a swimming pool and an outdoor cinema room. Built last year, the 2-acre estate was on the market for just a month, asking for $ 140 million.

But despite the incredible price tag, the property, located at 535 North County Road, cannot shake its controversial history.

The land was once part of a 6.2 acre estate that housed the Maison de L’Amitie, or Maison de l’Amitié. Ironically, the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and the then-businessman former president both fought for the estate when it was sold in a bankruptcy auction in 2005. Trump outbid Epstein. , paying $ 41.3 million for the property.

Previously, in the late 1980s, the property was owned by Epstein’s benefactor, retail billionaire Les Wexner, who gifted Epstein his Manhattan mansion used by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to care for and abuse underage girls and organize sleepovers for other suspected juvenile sex offenders, such as Prince Andrew.

Wexner paid $ 10 million for the Palm Beach estate in 1985.

In 2008, Trump transferred the estate to Russian oligarch Dmitry Rybolovlev who made headlines by buying Leonardo da Vincis Salvator Mundi for $ 450 million for $ 95 million. The deal grossed Trump $ 54 million in profit and became a subject of Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia.

Rybolovlev razed the home and sold three adjoining lots for the combined price of $ 108.2 million, according to reports below the cost of owning the property combined with the costs associated with demolishing the mansion.

Rybolovlev’s spokesperson once told this reporter that it was smart business because he would make money selling the subdivisions, but Rybolovlev would never have made a dime on it.

In the last record breaking deal, reality TV star and broker Ryan Serhant worked with Douglas Elliman’s Christopher Leavitt to represent the buyer. Lawrence Moens of Lawrence A. Moens Associates replaced the vendor.

