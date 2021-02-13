Trump attorneys describe phone call to Georgia election official as seeking the truth





Citing Trump’s problems with Georgia, Castor failed to paint a precise picture. He said the rate of rejected mail-in votes in Georgia was 6.4% in 2016, up from 0.4% in 2020.

National election data shows that 2.9% of postal ballots were rejected in 2016 and 0.3% concerned a missing or mismatched signature. In 2020, 0.3% of all missing ballots were rejected and 0.2% were due to signature issues.

Fewer ballots were rejected in 2020 because return envelopes have been simplified, reducing the chances of errors, and a new state law requires election officials to notify voters of issues and to their allow them to be corrected.

Gabriel Sterling, director of voting systems for Georgias, posted on Twitter that the Trumps team was misleading senators about refusal to vote. He compared the numbers from 2020 to 2018, saying there was no difference.

There is a healing period now and the final rate was 0.15% in both years, Sterling wrote. So … shockingly, the disinformation continues.

Castor told senators that Trump, in his appeal to Raffensperger, called for the signature matching process to be conducted in public. This is already the case in Georgia, although Republican observers said after the general election that they were not allowed to get close enough to see what was going on.

Earlier in the week, House impeachment officials said Trumps’ conduct towards Georgia election officials was the most egregious they had seen in the weeks the president challenged the results of the elections. general elections. Georgia has become a focal point for their claims that the Jan.6 riot on the U.S. Capitol was the result of Trump’s false claims that he was robbed of elections in Georgia and other states.

Castor said the general substance of Trump’s call with Raffensperger did not support the Democrats’ argument that he fueled weeks of election disinformation that helped incite the Jan.6 riot on the U.S. Capitol. He noted that the Trumps team did not record the call and therefore were not responsible for its content being leaked to the media.

How could he have hoped to use this call to incite his supporters if he had no intention of making the conversation public and indeed had nothing to do with his secret recording? Castor said.

The appeal with Raffensperger wasn’t the only mention of Georgia in Friday’s proceedings, where Trump’s lawyers presented their defense.

Stacey Abrams was included in a video montage of Democrats using the word fight in an attempt to argue that lawmakers on both sides of the aisle should be protected under the First Amendment for inflammatory speech.

Later, excerpts from Abrams’ speech in which she admitted Brian Kemp won the 2018 gubernatorial election but refused to concede were taken as evidence that Trump is not the first lawmaker to refuse. to accept the result of an election.

Senators will spend Friday evening questioning House directors and Trump lawyers. One of the first questions came from Georgias Raphael Warnock, who asked House Directors if it was true that the election-related lawsuits filed in Trump’s name in Georgia after the general election had all been dismissed.

U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin, the Maryland lawmaker acting as senior director, said that was correct, although he does not dispute Trump’s attempts to get the courts to intervene.

When he changed from nonviolent also means ridiculous or absurd, that’s fine, he’s exercising his rights to incite violence: that’s what it is, Raskin said.

Senators could still decide to call witnesses to testify, although this is unlikely. Deliberations and a vote on whether to condemn Trump are expected to take place on Saturday.

Writer Mark Niesse contributed to this article.

Impeachment officials say Trump’s conduct towards Georgian officials was blatant





