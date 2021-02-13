Jokowi signs presidential decree, citizens reject COVID vaccine threatened with not receiving social assistance





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) publish Presidential decree Number 14 of 2021 also concerning the purchase of vaccines vaccination against COVID-19. People who have been designated as vaccinated but who did not participate in the COVID-19 vaccination will be subject to penalties. This is stated in Article 13A paragraph (4) of the Presidential Decree, as cited detikcom, Saturday (13/2/2021). Here is the sound of the article: Article 13A (4) Any person who has been designated as the target recipient of the COVID-19 vaccine who does not participate in the COVID-19 vaccination as referred to in paragraph (2) may be subject to administrative penalties, in the form of:

a. the postponement or termination of the provision of social security or social assistance;

b. suspension or termination of government administrative services; and or

vs. good. “The imposition of the administrative sanctions referred to in paragraph (4) is carried out by the ministries, institutions, regional governments or agencies in accordance with their respective powers”, reads Article 13A, paragraph (5). Presidential decree. In addition to administrative penalties, Jokowi regulate that the host community the COVID-19 vaccine those who do not participate in this program may be subject to sanctions in accordance with applicable law. Here is the sound: Article 13B

Anyone who has been designated as a target recipient of the COVID-19 vaccine, who is not following Vaccination against COVID-19 as indicated in paragraph (2) of Article 13A and entails an impediment to the implementation of the control of the distribution of COVID-19, in addition to being liable to the sanctions referred to in paragraph (a) of Article 13A , may be subject to sanctions in accordance with the provisions of the Law on Outbreaks of Infectious Diseases. Presidential Decree No. 14/2021 was promulgated in Jakarta on February 9 and promulgated on February 10. See also Video: Doctors in West Sulawesi hysterical during Corona Gegara vaccination Needle phobia [Gambas:Video 20detik] (dkp / idh)

