Donald Trump May Be Fired, But Northampton County’s First GOP Leadership Contestant Shows Influence | News





The first Republican candidate entered the Northampton County leadership race on Friday afternoon, appealing to the new brand of Republicans by echoing the grievances and talking points of former President Donald Trump.

Political newcomer Steve Lynch kicked off his campaign denouncing government excesses, accusing Governor Tom Wolf and federal officials of shutting down churches and businesses, but allowing rioters to burn down U.S. cities during protests this summer. If elected, he has vowed to use his office to combat what he called hypocritical behavior by Democrats.

Last year we saw our businesses, families and communities upset and destroyed by the Wuhan virus with the tyrannical government starting at the top with Governor Wolf and permeating the weak elected representatives of Northampton County, Lynch said. .

While county leaders have limited control over state and federal rules or even local law enforcement, Lynch said he would use his office as a megaphone to fight government excesses. He described himself as a supporter of freedom and believed that businesses and owners should be free to operate as they see fit. At the same time, he backed mask rules currently in place on county properties, saying public places should remain accessible to people with health concerns.

I intend to give a voice to people who do not agree to be told how they are going to live their lives. It is not for the government to tell us how we are going to do things, he said.

About two dozen mostly unmasked Lynch friends and family gathered outside the Easton County Courthouse to offer their support, braving the cold to mingle, sing the national anthem, pray and listen to his 15-minute talk.

Among them was Northampton County Republican Committee Chairman Lee Snover, who attempted to remake the local party in the Trump mold. While Snover did not approve of Lynch, at least two other executive candidates are expected to run in the May Republican primary, she said her talking points were married to the version of the party she had been advocating since 2016.

I think they will continue this movement. . . . They’re going to want MAGA leaders in all forms of government, Snover said in December

Lynch’s presence shows that her goals aren’t just to talk. Like Snover, Lynch attended the Trumps Stop the Steal rally on January 6 in Washington DC. Like Snover, he said he did not participate in any violence; on social media, he shared denied claims that the assault on Capitol Hill was a false flag event led by radical liberals.

Lynch, 42, said on Friday that he did not believe President Joe Biden fairly won the 2020 presidential election and advocated for the overhaul of the vote. If elected as the county executive, he said his top priority would be to restore the integrity of the Northampton Countys election process.

Northampton Countys machines malfunctioned in 2019 due to errors from the manufacturer ES&S. After the machines encountered touchscreen issues and lost thousands of votes during the digital count, election officials were only able to retrieve the results by relying on paper backups of the votes. The issues were resolved in 2020, but the renewed focus on the voting process destroyed the credibility of the voting process, he said. He called for abandoning the ES&S machines and moving to a completely paperless system, he said.

If we just focus on the simple solution. A person. A voice. Let it be, he said.

Lynch made no allegations of vote tampering in Northampton County in 2020, but said he wanted an audit of the results. He had no confidence in the statewide audit the county participated in.

I’m not happy with Tom Wolf or his secretary of state, he said.

Lynch, from Northampton, has never stood for election before, although he worked as a field organizer for Lisa Scheller in her 2020 Congress campaign against Rep. Susan Wild. His newcomer status didn’t stop a local blog, Community Research Opposing Hate, from alleging he was a far-right extremist who harassed peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters over the summer.

Lynch dismissed the group saying I wouldn’t waste my time giving an answer to any of their garbage. If anyone has a question about me, I would love to have a conversation with them.

It remains to be seen whether Republicans in Northampton County will face the same debate over the future of the holidays nationwide. Charlie Dent, Lehigh Valleys’ former congressional representative, participated in a call last week in which more than 100 Republicans who oppose Trump debated whether they should form their own faction in the within the GOP or create a separate party. Dent appeared on CNN Thursday night and said the group had spoken about the possibility of forming a center-right party due to their discontent with the GOP leadership under Trump and the likelihood of Trump being acquitted in his second. impeachment trial.

Snover said on Friday she was unsure whether the random Republican executive candidates were Trump supporters or more mainstream.

Anyone coming out of the primary is expected to hire incumbent Lamont McClure. The Bethlehem Township Democrat is completing his first executive term and has already served for a decade on County Council. He announced his re-election campaign in December, executing on a vow not to raise the county’s taxes and his track record of local support through the pandemic. County organized COVID-19 test sites

