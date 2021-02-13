Politics
Britain courted Trump. The Biden era may be a more “difficult” time.
London President Joe Bidens’ conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last month will not be among his most important political decisions for most observers, but the fact that one of the first phone calls from US leaders after his Investiture addressed to the British leader was keenly felt in London. .
I was reassured to see Prime Minister Johnson’s early outreach by Joe Biden, which I think reassured a lot of people in London, said Nile Gardiner, director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, a think tank based in Washington.
Which world leader is a new US president talking to and when is he closely watched for clues about the priorities and preferences of the new administrations? The UK attaches more importance than most to transatlantic ties, the so-called special relationship, a phrase that British warlord Winston Churchill coined more than 70 years ago. Successive prime ministers have rushed to be among the first to receive a phone call or visit from a new president, signaling countries of a lasting bond.
Whether Johnson will be able to maintain the UK’s close relationship with the US has been a source of considerable concern here, however. Johnson has worked hard to cultivate ties with former President Donald Trump, a populist colleague who shares a shared contempt for Europe. But Johnson has long disagreed with Biden, who once called him Trump’s physical and emotional clone and made the reestablishment of the Americas’ international alliances a centerpiece of its foreign policy agenda.
The next four years are a difficult time for the special relationship. The UK government must handle the relationship with Biden’s presidency carefully, Gardiner said.
This will involve overcoming a fair amount of personal and political animosity. Ties were strained in 2016 when then-President Barack Obama warned that if Britain left the European Union it would be at the back of the queue for any subsequent trade deals with states. United, angering Johnson, then mayor of London, who had made Brexit his signature. political initiative.
Biden also warned Johnson last year against pursuing a Brexit deal that would create a hard border between the UK and Ireland and undermine the 1998 Good Friday Peace Agreement.
Johnson also took offense at the removal of a bust of Churchill, his personal hero, from the Obamas Oval Office, writing that the snub was a symptom of Obamas’ part-Kenyan legacy, which may explain his dislike ancestral for the British Empire, given its colonialism. reigns over Kenya. Critics condemned the comment as racist.
Trump, on the other hand, encouraged Britain to leave the EU and tossed the prospect of a swift and massive US trade deal as a reward. Britain duly wooed Trump, rolling out the red carpet and the royals on a rare state visit in 2019. Yet it got nothing in return.
A State Department spokesperson said the countries share “a special relationship which is a fundamental aspect of US foreign policy and we will continue our strong cooperation with our strongest ally on our common priorities.”
The value the UK places on its relationship with the US means that such retaliation is extremely painful. During the second half of the 20th century, as the British Empire shrank, he came to see his influence in Washington as a measure of his own global stature.
However, according to historian and journalist Max Hastings, the UK’s obsession with the special relationship leads to a distorted view of the status of nations on the world stage today.
Britain is an extremely nice mid-tier power with, in good times, a rather prosperous economy. But it is no longer one of the most important countries in the world, he said.
Download the NBC News app for the latest news and politics
In recent years, Britain has fought alongside American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan, has become a close security and intelligence partner, and invested heavily in the US economy. Still, Hastings insists that both sides were simply acting in their own national interest, not out of shared sentimentality.
Never kid yourself, the United States can do us a favor. That’s not to say there is no reason to have a grievance against the United States, it’s just realistic, he said.
I believe it is a terribly British vice, in particular a vice of the British Prime Ministers, to believe that there is a special relationship that will cause the Americans to do us a favor.
With Biden focused on the coronavirus pandemic and strengthening the U.S. economy, those dynamics are unlikely to change anytime soon.
I think there will be some disappointment in the UK that the trade deal is less of a priority for Joe Biden’s administration, said Lewis Lukens, former deputy head of mission at the States Embassy -United in London and now a senior partner at Signum Global Advisors, a business consultancy focused on the impact of politics and politics.
Still, there are opportunities for Biden and Johnson to collaborate. During their phone call, the two leaders discussed working together to tackle climate change and the pandemic, and expressed their shared commitment to NATO. Britain and the United States also share similar views on confronting Russia, Iran and China.
However, after the past four years, the UK may have to prove to be a worthy ally.
Boris Johnson must be prepared to go to Joe Biden and say: This is how we can play a pivotal role in helping you achieve your political goals and meet the challenges you want to tackle, Lukens said.
But, at the same time, it gives us the opportunity to show that we are still a relevant player in the world.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]