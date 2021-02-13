Britain courted Trump. The Biden era may be a more “difficult” time.

London President Joe Bidens’ conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last month will not be among his most important political decisions for most observers, but the fact that one of the first phone calls from US leaders after his Investiture addressed to the British leader was keenly felt in London. .

I was reassured to see Prime Minister Johnson’s early outreach by Joe Biden, which I think reassured a lot of people in London, said Nile Gardiner, director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, a think tank based in Washington.

Which world leader is a new US president talking to and when is he closely watched for clues about the priorities and preferences of the new administrations? The UK attaches more importance than most to transatlantic ties, the so-called special relationship, a phrase that British warlord Winston Churchill coined more than 70 years ago. Successive prime ministers have rushed to be among the first to receive a phone call or visit from a new president, signaling countries of a lasting bond.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks with President Joe Biden on January 23. For decades, prime ministers have rushed to be among the first to receive a phone call or a visit from a new president. Downing Street via Reuters

Whether Johnson will be able to maintain the UK’s close relationship with the US has been a source of considerable concern here, however. Johnson has worked hard to cultivate ties with former President Donald Trump, a populist colleague who shares a shared contempt for Europe. But Johnson has long disagreed with Biden, who once called him Trump’s physical and emotional clone and made the reestablishment of the Americas’ international alliances a centerpiece of its foreign policy agenda.

The next four years are a difficult time for the special relationship. The UK government must handle the relationship with Biden’s presidency carefully, Gardiner said.

This will involve overcoming a fair amount of personal and political animosity. Ties were strained in 2016 when then-President Barack Obama warned that if Britain left the European Union it would be at the back of the queue for any subsequent trade deals with states. United, angering Johnson, then mayor of London, who had made Brexit his signature. political initiative.

Biden also warned Johnson last year against pursuing a Brexit deal that would create a hard border between the UK and Ireland and undermine the 1998 Good Friday Peace Agreement.

Johnson also took offense at the removal of a bust of Churchill, his personal hero, from the Obamas Oval Office, writing that the snub was a symptom of Obamas’ part-Kenyan legacy, which may explain his dislike ancestral for the British Empire, given its colonialism. reigns over Kenya. Critics condemned the comment as racist.

Trump, on the other hand, encouraged Britain to leave the EU and tossed the prospect of a swift and massive US trade deal as a reward. Britain duly wooed Trump, rolling out the red carpet and the royals on a rare state visit in 2019. Yet it got nothing in return.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with President Donald Trump for bilateral talks at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. Stefan Rousseau / Reuters file

A State Department spokesperson said the countries share “a special relationship which is a fundamental aspect of US foreign policy and we will continue our strong cooperation with our strongest ally on our common priorities.”

The value the UK places on its relationship with the US means that such retaliation is extremely painful. During the second half of the 20th century, as the British Empire shrank, he came to see his influence in Washington as a measure of his own global stature.

However, according to historian and journalist Max Hastings, the UK’s obsession with the special relationship leads to a distorted view of the status of nations on the world stage today.

Britain is an extremely nice mid-tier power with, in good times, a rather prosperous economy. But it is no longer one of the most important countries in the world, he said.

In recent years, Britain has fought alongside American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan, has become a close security and intelligence partner, and invested heavily in the US economy. Still, Hastings insists that both sides were simply acting in their own national interest, not out of shared sentimentality.

Never kid yourself, the United States can do us a favor. That’s not to say there is no reason to have a grievance against the United States, it’s just realistic, he said.

I believe it is a terribly British vice, in particular a vice of the British Prime Ministers, to believe that there is a special relationship that will cause the Americans to do us a favor.

Boris Johnson took offense at the removal of a bust of Winston Churchill, his personal hero, from President Barack Obama’s Oval Office. President George W. Bush was the first recipient of the bust in 2001. Tim Sloan / AFP-Getty Images

With Biden focused on the coronavirus pandemic and strengthening the U.S. economy, those dynamics are unlikely to change anytime soon.

I think there will be some disappointment in the UK that the trade deal is less of a priority for Joe Biden’s administration, said Lewis Lukens, former deputy head of mission at the States Embassy -United in London and now a senior partner at Signum Global Advisors, a business consultancy focused on the impact of politics and politics.

Still, there are opportunities for Biden and Johnson to collaborate. During their phone call, the two leaders discussed working together to tackle climate change and the pandemic, and expressed their shared commitment to NATO. Britain and the United States also share similar views on confronting Russia, Iran and China.

However, after the past four years, the UK may have to prove to be a worthy ally.

Boris Johnson must be prepared to go to Joe Biden and say: This is how we can play a pivotal role in helping you achieve your political goals and meet the challenges you want to tackle, Lukens said.

But, at the same time, it gives us the opportunity to show that we are still a relevant player in the world.