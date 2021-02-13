Non-Proliferation Campaigners Express Concern as Turkey Announces Moon Mission Program | World news

New Delhi: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced his extraterrestrial ambitions by briefing the world on the country’s lunar mission program. Turkey plans to land on the moon in 2023, the year marking the centenary of the country’s birth. The Turkish president, who made the announcement on February 9, also outlined the country’s ambitious space program for the next ten years.

In an extravagant TV show on state-owned media platforms, Erdogan said: Our feet will be on the ground but our eyes will be in space. Our roots will be on Earth, our branches will be in the sky.

The development came as a surprise to observers and space scientists as the Turkish Space Agency (TUA) was not established until December 2018. At the time, Turkish lawmakers criticized Erdogan for creating hastily the agency through a presidential decree, without going through consultations and following the prescribed legislative procedure.

Sorely lacking in efficient manpower and technology, the Turkish government sought help from private market players, and the president also telephoned SpaceX CEO Elon Musk last month. With the company’s technological backing, Turkey in the same month launched a dual-use Turksat 5A satellite from the United States, a satellite to be used for both civilian and military purposes.

In announcing the space program, Erdogan put forward two major objectives. Besides landing on the Moon in 2023, one of the main goals of the program was to create a global brand that could compete in rocket science and space technology.

A couple of observers Zee News spoke to argued that this should be seen as a targeted message by Erdogan to his main rivals Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as well as to activists fighting in the MENA region. Through this statement, Erdogan made an explicit declaration to his rivals as well as to his trading partners that Turkey would soon emerge as a powerful player in proliferation technologies and beat regional players competing for domination of the world. Muslim ummah.

An expert we spoke to made a worrying development-related proposal. He stressed the need to see this development as part of the emerging China-Pakistan-Turkey nexus in the underground proliferation market. He explained: The world is well aware that Pakistan developed its missiles on the basis of Chinese proliferation technologies. In fact, it simply renames the Chinese missiles and then exports them to Turkey. In addition to acting as a means of transaction between China and Turkey, Pakistan has also helped Turkey acquire proliferation technologies. In recent years, these three countries have accelerated the coproduction processes, which are publicized by Pakistan. The launch of the space program indicates that this would be the first time Turkey has started working on the domestic production of large-scale proliferation devices.

Another expert working on the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Islamic World pointed to a more worrying trend. He argued that the course of developments that have taken place in the past, sometimes coupled with the emerging model, shows that Turkey has now officially launched its Caliphate missile program.

Similar to Turkish mercenaries fighting in different war-torn regions across the world, Erdogan could use the missile program to blackmail his opponents. In addition, it can also serve as a revenue generation mechanism for Erdogan to fund his Caliphate program. However, the mission’s deadliest result could be the trade in proliferation devices to terrorist groups, he added, expressing his apprehension.

The expert further considered that this could be seen as the result of the capacity building exercise jointly carried out by Pakistan and Turkey in recent years, especially after 2018. The series of senior generals marathon visits Pakistani army and military delegations to Turkey should not be taken as a mere coincidence.

He also mentioned a few of these meetings including: 15th Turkey-Pakistan High Level Military Dialogue Group (HLMDG) held on December 22-23, 2020, Pakistan Army Lieutenant-General Sahir Shamshad’s visit to Ankara for the second round of Turkish-Pakistani military talks on December 21, 2020, meeting between Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Pakistani COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa in October 2020, and more than half a dozen meetings of high level.

He then stressed that these meetings were the need of the hour for the two countries as Turkey entered the final stage of launching its rocket and missile program under the cover of the space mission. The latest major milestone in Turkey’s launch of the missile program was the announcement by government missile maker Roketsan of the successful launch of a rocket into space in November 2020.

On the other hand, acting as a Pakistani missile dealer, Turkey has also helped Pakistan support the debt crisis amid deteriorating relations with the Gulf countries. In this regard, a report by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution of the German state of Baden-Württemberg, published in June 2020, pointed out that bypass countries like Turkey and China could help countries like Pakistan and North Korea to sell their proliferation devices. worldwide.

The work of leading proliferation experts suggests that Turkey being far behind its adversaries in proliferation and air technology, it has made calculated moves and progressed step by step. As soon as Erdogan came to power, he launched a program to make Turkey a world leader in the production of cheap and efficient drones. These drones have certainly provided a huge advantage for Turkey and its mercenaries in areas like Syria, Libya, Yemen, Iraq, Nagorno-Karabakh, etc.

Geopolitical strategists have pointed out that in order to counter the effective UAE space program, Erdogan is desperate to launch satellites for reconnaissance and imagery of MENA countries. Turkey has also launched a reconnaissance and communications satellite and is also working on the development of a high-definition satellite called IMECE, which is slated for launch in 2022.

One non-proliferation activist we spoke to argued that Turkey is cleverly exploiting loopholes in regulatory regimes in the area of ​​proliferation as well as space technologies. In addition to enlisting help from the Pakistani military, Turkey has relied on the services of private companies based outside of NATO countries to strengthen the capacity and momentum of its rocket and space programs.

These private actors end up helping Turkey in technology transfers and in strengthening its local production capacities for rockets and proliferation devices. For example, the Turksat 5A is 20% built locally and has the capacity to cover all countries in the Middle East, North Africa and a larger part of the European Union region. It is unfortunate that Airbus Defense and Space Co. helped Turkey to develop the Turksat 5A and 5B. These satellites were developed in Great Britain and France with Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI). It is interesting to note that while Turkey developed its satellite in France, it now threatens the same country with its air power and proliferation weapons, underscoring the unique designs of the Caliphate project.

This is also largely due to the fact that Turkey is a member of the NATO alliance, which gives it leverage to access dual-use technologies and enter into an alliance with private technology players without any hindrance. The entry of the industry giant – SpaceX is indeed not a pleasant development and will make matters worse, possibly fueling a blind race for proliferation weapons development around the world, an activist for the non-proliferation at Zee News.

Turkish media reports reveal that Erdogan allocated 7.67,000 lire ($ 108,000) to the Turkish space agency in the first half of 2020. Achieving the targets set under the Caliphate missile program would also require billions of dollars from the already crippling Turkish economy.

It would be interesting to see how the major world powers resist Turkey’s Caliphate missile program and ensure that proliferation technologies do not end up in the hands of terrorist groups or be used to blackmail the world. The Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) as well as NATO must reflect on the burning issue and draw a clear line between the space and proliferation programs of nation states. More importantly, they must engage private actors in helping extremist elements to develop weapons of mass destruction.