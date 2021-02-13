Febri Diansyah underlines Jokowi’s statement asking the public to be more active in criticizing the government





THE SPIRIT OF THE PEOPLE – President Joko Widodo’s statement received responses from various parties, with several politicians ranging from Fadli Zon, Fahri Hamzah, to former Vice President Jusuf Kalla who also responded to Jokowi’s statement asking the public to be more active in criticism of the government. “All parties must be part of the process to improve public services, the public must be more active in criticizing contributions on the potential for maladministration, and public service providers must also strive to improve efforts to improve public service. ‘improvement,’ Jokowi said, quoted. Pikiran-Rakyat.com from the page of the Secretary of State. President Joko Widodo made the statement virtually during the Ombudsman’s 2020 Annual Report, as posted on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube account on Monday, February 8, 2021. Also read: Napoli vs Juventus in Italian League, Andrea Pirlo explains the strategy that will be implemented Not a few different responses from the public or Internet users who are afraid if they openly criticize the government, and even less conveyed by social media, will even be mixed up in the article on the ITE law.



However, this is different from the response of former head of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) public relations office Febri Diansyah, who said President Jokowi’s statement was correct. Even if in reality many people see the opposite. Febri Diansyah forwarded this response through a tweet on his Twitter account, in which he also questioned that, if he is truly open to criticism, this should be done. Also read: 10 best countries against Covid-19, Indonesia included? “Up front, we need to know that in fact the statement ‘asking to be criticized’ is good, but on the other hand, it is natural that various responses arise. Especially when there are those who see the opposite reality, especially the idea that the criminal law is very strong to be used to prosecute those who speak in public, “wrote Febri Diansyah, quoted Pikiran-Rakyat.com on the Twitter account @febridiansyah, Thursday February 11, 2021.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos