PM Imran Khan shares before and after photos of Lahore’s first ‘Miyawaki’ urban forest





Prime Minister Imran Khan plants a sapling at the inauguration of Miyawaki Urban Forest in Jilani Park. -APPPM Imran Khan says 50 sites identified in Lahore for urban forestry Trees grow 10 times faster and 30 times denser using Miyawaki technique PM says Miyawaki technique is best way to combat pollution

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Saturday that he has launched urban forestry based on the Miyawaki technique used in Japan.

“I started urban forestry on the model of the Miyawaki technique in Japan where trees grow 10 times faster and 30 times denser and it is the best way to fight pollution,” PM Imran said in a tweet.

The prime minister said 50 sites have been identified in Lahore for the campaign.

The prime minister said the “first experiment” took place at the Liberty roundabout last year. He also shared a picture of the roundabout from last year and this year to show the effectiveness of the technique.

The Prime Minister tweeted a day after he launched a nationwide spring tree planting campaign in the Miyawaki Urban Forest at Jilani Park in Lahore.

What is the Miyawaki technique?

The technique mentioned by PM Imran Khan was developed by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki and helps build dense, native forests.

The approach is supposed to ensure that the plants grow 10 times faster and the resulting plantation is 30 times denser than usual.

This involves planting dozens of native species in the same area and no longer requires maintenance after the first three years. The technique is also known as the pot sowing method.

The method guarantees a lowering of the temperature, makes the soil nutritious, supports local fauna and carbon sequestration.

The Miyawaki technique is used first by carrying out a soil study. The survey helps determine the texture of the soil in which the plants are to be planted.

As part of the method, it is also necessary to identify all species native to the area and saplings, the highest height of which is between 6080 centimeters.

To ensure its success, tree species are selected according to the three layers such as shrub layer, subtree layer, tree layer and canopy layer. It is also relevant to mention that the same species should not be placed next to each other.

After the soil is prepared and the trees are planted using the Miyawaki methodology, the forest will need to be monitored for three years.

After three years, the forest becomes self-sufficient.

