Pakistani media discuss PM Modi’s beard, compare him to ‘Kalki Avatar’

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, a Pakistani astrologer draws bizarre conclusions about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The show aired on Neo TV Network on December 31 of last year but has now gone viral. “Modi has been having a bad time since November 2019. One of Narendra Modi’s main astrologers is the (BJP) founding father. His name is Murali Manohar Joshi. He runs an Astrology Bootcamp for the whole team, ”said the astrologer even though Joshi was a physics teacher and not an astrologer. That didn’t stop the man from making more outlandish statements about PM Modi, however. He said that the Prime Minister of India deliberately does not cut his beard, cut his hair and actively undertakes “ havans ” to make the dream of “ Akhand Bharat ” come true and was the No. 1 leader and the avatar of “ Kalki ”. Fed up with India’s plans, the astrologer hoped Prime Minister Modi had failed his plans to create Akhand Bharat. Video courtesy: Youtube / Orya Maqbool Jaan In another undated video shared by Pakistani commentator and journalist Naila Inayat, a Pakistani commentator can be heard saying, “You must have seen Prime Minister Modi grew his beard and mustache. The goal is to look like the hero Maratha (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj). This is the same leader who fought against Aurangzeb. Modi tries to imitate him. It is an ongoing process and can hint at mishaps in order to build a strong image. ” pic.twitter.com/NQ4ZHAeeU8 Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) February 12, 2021 Shashi Tharoor and Barkha Dutt discuss PM Modi’s ‘common’ beard Back home in India, Chief Congressman Shashi Tharoor and Senior Journalist Barkha Dutt had a long discussion about the beard grown by Prime Minister Modi last August. Mr. Modi is growing his beard. Since the judgment you noticed, he does not cut his beard. It gets longer and longer. He comes there looking like a kind of Rishi Raj, king of state in saffron robe, he had said. Barkha Dutt intervened that imagery was part of politics. Your personality, your signage, your message, that’s part of it, she says. To this, Tharoor replied that PM Modi wore all types of headgear presented to him except the Muslim skullcap. When Dutt asked him what his problem was with the beard, he said that the beard is about making Rishi Raj look like. The beard was made to give this appearance of Rishi Raj to the holy man who is also the king. The sage who is also the warrior. It is the image that is conveyed, he said.







