By telephone





The Committee of Nations continued to guess what really happened across the ether, but the Thursday phone interaction between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping was as diplomatic as it could get. Of course, the Presidents of the United States of America and the People’s Republic of China dwelled on thorny issues. So it happens that Biden stressed the need for a free and open Pacific, and Xis suggested that a confrontation would be a disaster for both nations. But the message from the Americas regarding the choppy waters of the Pacific was delivered despite China’s attempt to establish mastery of the sea. While the US president has offered to cooperate on global priorities of mutual interest, President Biden warned his counterpart in Beijing that his aggressive policies abroad (an allusion to the border with India) and violations of human rights in his country (a reference to the persecution of Uyghurs in Xinjiang province) were decidedly unacceptable. Added to this were China’s coercive and unjust economic practices, repression and expansionist plans in its Hong Kong protectorate, and increasingly assertive actions in the region, including Taiwan. It is a measure of the importance of the phone conversation that it continued for two hours and the two leaders also discussed the common challenges of global health in the context of the pandemic, climate change and the prevention of the proliferation of arms. The interaction obviously transcended diplomatic courtesies. Xi insisted that a confrontation would lead to disaster and that the two nations must restore the means to avoid errors of judgment. The Chinese president has taken a firm stance on areas of international contestation, primarily Taiwan, Xinjiang, and Hong Kong, areas that are chronically geopolitical turmoil although Xinjiang inherently represents the ethnic cauldron. Xi reportedly told Biden that the three storm centers represent sovereignty and territorial integrity and hoped the United States would approach the issues with caution. The telephone interaction comes after US presidents spoke with the leaders of its main allies in the Indo-Pacific – Australia, Japan, South Korea and India. Biden is expected to follow the confrontational policies of the Trump administrations over China’s land claims in Asia, defending Taiwan’s independence and cracking down on cyber-theft and hacking from China. According to the US administration’s briefing, tariffs Trump had imposed on Chinese exports to America will continue. No less critical is Bidens’ announcement that the Pentagon has set up a task force to make recommendations to address China’s challenge. This will require a whole-of-government effort, bipartisan cooperation in Congress, and strong alliances and partnerships. This is how well meeting the challenge of China. President Biden described the matrix; it remains for President Xi to respond. On Thursday, the two leaders agreed to disagree.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos