PTI publishes final list of Senate candidates





The combo shows Hafeez Sheikh, Dr Sania Nishter and Faisal Vawda. Balochistan MPA Abdul Qadir a co-candidate of the PTI and the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Babar Awan, Shahzad Akbar, Amir Mughal and Sajjad Turi did not receive tickets for March 3 polls Shibli Faraz, Mohsin Aziz, Zeeshan Khanzada, Faisal Saleem, Najiullah Khattak received tickets at KP headquarters

ISLAMABAD: The ruling PTI on Saturday published the final list of its candidates for the next senatorial elections after the final approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the details, the Parliamentary Council, which met here today with Prime Minister Imran Khan as the chair, has finalized 20 names for Senate tickets.

Several big names, including Babar Awan, Shahzad Akbar, Amir Mughal and Sajjad Turi, who had been recommended for tickets, were unable to participate in the March 3 Senate elections.

From Balochistan, Abdul Qadir (joint PTI-BAP candidate) name was approved for general seat, while de facto finance minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Fauzia Arshad received tickets for the seats respectively. general and reserved for Islamabad.

De Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shibli Faraz, Mohsin Aziz, Zeeshan Khanzada, Faisal Saleem and Najiullah Khattak received tickets to general headquarters, while Dost Muhammad Mehsud and Dr Humayun Mohmand were given the green light to be PTI candidates for seats technocrats.

Meanwhile, for the women-only seats, Dr Sania Nishtar (renowned from the Ehsaas program) and Falak Naz Chitrali will be the ruling party’s candidates, while Gurdeep Singh would be the PTI candidate for the minority-only seat.

At the general headquarters of Punjab, Saifullah Khan Nyazee (northern Punjab), Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary (central Punjab) and Aon Abbas Buppi (southern Punjab) received PTI tickets.

Lawyer Ali Zafar and Dr Zarqa are the ruling party’s candidates for the technocrat seat and the women-only seat, respectively.

From Sindh, where the PTI is the second largest party, Faisal Vawda received a ticket for a general seat while Saifullah Abrro is said to be the PTI candidate for a technocratic seat.

