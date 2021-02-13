Jokowi is considered able to reduce the unrest of the Solo Palace family

Suara.com – Sanata Dharma University history professor Heri Priyatmoko said the conflicts at Kasunanan Surakarta Palace did not set an example for the community.

According to him, the role of President Joko Widodo is necessary to reduce conflicts at Solo Palace.

“The uproar this time shows not only their inadequacy, but also the physical condition of Keraton Solo, which is badly damaged. It was a shock to the audience. I think the president must act as quickly as possible (overcome the physical condition of Solo Palace), ”he said as reported by Solopos.com, the media of the Suara.com network, on Saturday (13/2/2021 ).

Recently, it was reported that GKR Wandansari or Gusti Moeng, GKR Timoer Rumbai, two dancers named Warna and Ika, as well as a maid, have been locked in the Keraton Solo environment since Thursday (11/02/2021).

The story of this “locked up girl” is part of the dispute between the descendants of Pakubuwono XII which is not yet over. Solopos.com reports, the conflict between the leaders of Keraton Solo has been going on for almost 17 years.

The conflict began with the fight for the throne after the death of PB XII on June 12, 2004. At that time, the king did not have an empress and did not appoint a crown prince. As a result, the children of PB XII mutually claim to be the heir to the throne. Two camps have declared themselves kings of Solo Palace.

These were Hangabehi, who at that time was supported by other relatives of Keraton and Tedjowulan. Hangabehi who is the eldest son of the third concubine PB XII declared himself PB XIII on August 31, 2004.

Meanwhile, Tedjowulan, who was also the son of PB XII but of another concubine, declared himself PB XIII on November 9, 2004. At that time, Tedjowulan was still active as a member of the TNI with the rank of lieutenant-colonel (Inf). . Since then, Keraton Solo started having two kings, aka the twin kings.

The chaos in Kreaton Solo continued even though both sides agreed to make peace. In 2012, the then mayor of Solo, Joko Widodo, and DPR member Mooryati Sudibyo reconciled the two camps of the king’s sons in Jakarta.

As a result, Hangabehi and Tedjowulan agreed to make peace and signed the act of reconciliation. Hangabehi, the eldest son of PB XII, remained king, while Tedjowulan became mahapatih with the title of KGPH (Kanjeng Gusti Pangeran Haryo) Panembahan Agung.

Even though there has been reconciliation, the chaos in Keraton Solo is not over. A number of descendants of PB XII rejected reconciliation and founded the Keraton Traditional Council Institution. The institution sacked the king.

The Solo Keraton Customary Council institution believes that during his reign Hangabehi committed several violations. One of the violations that drew attention was that the king was involved in sexual harassment.

The Customary Council forbids the king and his supporters from entering the palace. A number of the king’s entrances into the main building of Solo Palace were locked and closed with a railing. As a result, PB XIII Hangabehi, who was already united with Tedjowulan, could not rule in the Sasana Sewaka Keraton Solo.

The Customary Council institution itself is supported by GKR Wandansari, GKRAy Koes Moertiyah, GKR Retno Dumilah, GKR Indriyah and PB XIII’s daughter, GKR Timur Rumbai Kusumadewayanti and others.

The government is not left out. President Jokowi previously sent Watimpres member General Purn Subagyo HS to make reconciliation efforts in 2017. However, these efforts failed. PB XII-Tedjowulan continues to clash with the Solo Keraton Traditional Council Institution.

Almost four years later, in February 2021, the chaos at Solo Palace drew attention again after five people, including children of PB XII, were locked in the palace.

The five people must survive without electricity and eat only what they can afford. Keraton Solo’s relatives who wanted to send food could not as she was locked outside the fence.