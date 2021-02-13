Coronation Street fans spot Debbie Webster’s Boris Johnson





Coronation Street fans were set to stitch on the last trip to Weatherfield after spotting a ‘lightning bolt’ search of the Prime Minister’s house. Friday’s hour-long edition of the ITV soap opera ended with the return of Bistro boss Ray Crosby after finding out Debbie Webster was dubbing him. The business partners turned enemies got into a bit of a fight with Ray pushing Debbie into the Bistro’s walk-in fridge. But Debbie’s brother Kev apparently came to the rescue, hitting Ray and going to his sister’s aid. However, he made the mistake of getting into the fridge and the episode ended with Ray closing the door, leaving them stuck together. Debbie asked her if they were likely to die before deciding it wouldn’t happen. Previously, Debbie had asked Kev if they were in danger of dying and continued to comment on people hiding in refrigerators to avoid reporters. She said: “It is 2021, people are not dying in refrigerators … they are just hiding from journalists.”

Corrie’s viewers quickly realized it was a bit of a search of the Prime Minister, accused of hiding in a refrigerator when asked about ITV’s Good Morning Britain in 2019 during the election campaign general. “Mind blowing line on #corrie,” one wrote. Another said: “” People in 2021 are not dying in refrigerators. They’re just hiding in it from reporters. “And that’s why I love @itvcorrie.” “#Corrie was fine tonight, not pretty for Debbie and Kevin. I liked her line about politicians hiding in refrigerators, thinking a bit about Corrie’s mind,” added a third. A fourth said: “Nice little dig at Boris over there, #Corrie”, with another adding: “BOOM. #Corrie, the best as always.”







