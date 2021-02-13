Unless two states are on the table, Turkey will participate in talks in Cyprus | cyprus, politics





ANKARA – Turkey will not participate in the talks scheduled at the United Nations aimed at relaunching the Cyprus reunification negotiations unless the agenda includes two separate states, which would bring recognition of the occupied northern third. Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin forwarded President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s request and also said previous failed proposals should not be discussed either, as Turkey wants to set ground rules, almost 47 years after its invasion. It came after Greek and Cypriot leaders said they would only accept a peace deal based on UN resolutions, rejecting the two-state formula backed by Turkey and Turkish Cypriots, said Reuters in its report on the dilemma. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who took part in the latest discovery of failed talks in July 2017 at the Swiss resort town of Crans-Montana after Turkey and the Turkish-Cypriot side, they would never withdraw an army of 35,000 men on the occupied side called for new talks. These are designed only to talk about whether to actually negotiate and set the terms of how to do it, but they have seen as much wrangling as previous discussions that have crumbled for decades. UN resolutions call for the reunification of Cyprus as part of a two-zone federation, but both sides have accused the other of intransigence, with new Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar saying he will follow the example of Erdogan by accepting only the recognition of two states. The occupied side has established a self-proclaimed republic recognized only by Turkey, if not isolated in the world while on the same island with the legitimate Greco-Cypriot government which is a member of the European Union. “We cannot discuss the things that we have discussed for 40 years for another 40 years,” Kalin said in an interview with broadcaster TRT Haber. “Now this issue will be discussed under the roof of the UN. It will be discussed in the 5 + 1 talks, we will now discuss a two-state solution,” he added. Erdogan said the only way to resolve the Cypriot dispute was a two-state solution, rather than a federation favored by Greece and the UN. The talks, if they took place, would bring together Cyprus and the UN and the three guarantors of the island’s security: Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom. The Greek Cypriots will not discuss the two-state idea, which implies sovereign authority for Turkish Cypriots who make up less than 20% of the population but also want equal representation. A Turkish delegation led by Vice President Fuat Oktay held a second day of talks in the occupied territory and agreed to continue cooperation in many areas ahead of talks scheduled for next month at the same time, they said they would not participate unless they get their way.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos