IAS officers are not lazy babes. It’s time to reject colonial slang

There are two babus in India.

Un’babu ‘that you can find in conversations of millennia and memes. The second ‘babu’ is a much older term. On February 10, during his speech to Parliament, PM NarendraModi lambasted the culture of ‘babu’ in the country, namely India’s steel frame, its officials.

To quote PM Modi, Sab kuch babu hi karenge.IASban gaye matlab wohfertilizerka kaarkhana bhi chalayega, Chemicalka kaarkhana bhi chalayega, IASho gaya toh woh hawai jahaz bhi chalayega. Yeh kaunsi badi taakat bana kar rakh di hai humne?

Both uses of babu lead to a massive squeal now a Gen Z term.

Babu ‘in popular culture implies that a lazy, incompetent Whois official is deliberately delaying processes and enjoying life at the expense of public money.

Since then, the term “ colonizing Greeks ” has remained associated with officials and other government officials, we must abandon this babu. Even the IAS Associationcondemneduse of the word in 2016 and called it abuse.

Babu, a “pejorative” term in New India?

Using the term babu to refer to officials is dismissive. In reality, ICD officers are professionals with a variety of skills, just like employees in any other office. Most of them have to manage more than one department during their service, but they obviously do not serve all the departments.

Now the question arises as to who benefits from the Babudom that the prime minister alluded to, certainly the modern government, which has appointed several IAS officers to high positions. Take, for example, ShaktikantaDas, a history graduate, former revenue secretary and what some call a career babu, who was appointed governor of the Reserve Bank of India. Ou RK Singh, a former IAS officer, received two ministries by the Modi government.

“Babudom” is only activated by politicians.

IAS officers, called the Steel Frame of India by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, have held the most coveted government positions. But they do not designate themselves. They are appointed by constitutional bodies.

Field experience vs domain knowledge

IAS officers report to All India Services and are assigned to district headquartersinitially. There, they gain hands-on experience in health, agriculture, education, environment, law and order, and learn to implement democratic processes such as the elections. Thus, they act as government facilitators.

They may not have the domain knowledge for all their new positions, such as in aviation, chemical industry or electronics, but it is also true that they have an adequate understanding of government procedures. . And that makes them indispensable. Unexpected circumvention procedures in a democracy, because this can invite the exploitation of the rules and lead to the contempt of the rights of the people.

This understanding of procedures is so important and crucial that in much debated agricultural laws the babu have been given the power to deal with dispute settlementThis is ironic given Modis’ speech in Parliament.

Or take the coronavirus pandemic and the exodus of migrant workers, for example. The central government or the states could only manage the situation thanks to the agents on the ground, the so-called babus.

Training and more professional attitude

Instead of dehumanizing government officials, the state can view them as professionals with different skills. Rather than making derogatory remarks, they can be appointed based on their skills and knowledge of the field, which in many cases is not done and raises questions. An officer is a public servant, but in reality he / he has to act like a public servant, and that is where the problem lies. If the government is to remove Babudom from state institutions, political interference in their work should be reduced and officers treated as professionals.

Everyone knows that by passing an exam, a person does not become babu, it is the system that treats them as such. Mai-baapattitude shifts to them and the audience begins to treat them as Watan ke rakhwaale. With so much pressure and responsibility, they went from being a serious professional to being a forced babu.

It is time to abandon this term and this culture.

Opinions are personal.

