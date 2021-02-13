Politics
IAS officers are not lazy babes. It’s time to reject colonial slang
Text size:
There are two babus in India.
Un’babu ‘that you can find in conversations of millennia and memes. The second ‘babu’ is a much older term. On February 10, during his speech to Parliament, PM NarendraModi lambasted the culture of ‘babu’ in the country, namely India’s steel frame, its officials.
To quote PM Modi, Sab kuch babu hi karenge.IASban gaye matlab wohfertilizerka kaarkhana bhi chalayega, Chemicalka kaarkhana bhi chalayega, IASho gaya toh woh hawai jahaz bhi chalayega. Yeh kaunsi badi taakat bana kar rakh di hai humne?
Both uses of babu lead to a massive squeal now a Gen Z term.
Babu ‘in popular culture implies that a lazy, incompetent Whois official is deliberately delaying processes and enjoying life at the expense of public money.
Since then, the term “ colonizing Greeks ” has remained associated with officials and other government officials, we must abandon this babu. Even the IAS Associationcondemneduse of the word in 2016 and called it abuse.
Also read: Babu Samjho Ishare Modis’ criticism of IAS evokes shock but many also call for introspection
Babu, a “pejorative” term in New India?
Using the term babu to refer to officials is dismissive. In reality, ICD officers are professionals with a variety of skills, just like employees in any other office. Most of them have to manage more than one department during their service, but they obviously do not serve all the departments.
Now the question arises as to who benefits from the Babudom that the prime minister alluded to, certainly the modern government, which has appointed several IAS officers to high positions. Take, for example, ShaktikantaDas, a history graduate, former revenue secretary and what some call a career babu, who was appointed governor of the Reserve Bank of India. Ou RK Singh, a former IAS officer, received two ministries by the Modi government.
“Babudom” is only activated by politicians.
IAS officers, called the Steel Frame of India by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, have held the most coveted government positions. But they do not designate themselves. They are appointed by constitutional bodies.
Also read: Its 2021 and Indian bureaucracy remain biggest drag on progress
Field experience vs domain knowledge
IAS officers report to All India Services and are assigned to district headquartersinitially. There, they gain hands-on experience in health, agriculture, education, environment, law and order, and learn to implement democratic processes such as the elections. Thus, they act as government facilitators.
They may not have the domain knowledge for all their new positions, such as in aviation, chemical industry or electronics, but it is also true that they have an adequate understanding of government procedures. . And that makes them indispensable. Unexpected circumvention procedures in a democracy, because this can invite the exploitation of the rules and lead to the contempt of the rights of the people.
This understanding of procedures is so important and crucial that in much debated agricultural laws the babu have been given the power to deal with dispute settlementThis is ironic given Modis’ speech in Parliament.
Or take the coronavirus pandemic and the exodus of migrant workers, for example. The central government or the states could only manage the situation thanks to the agents on the ground, the so-called babus.
Also read: CMs resume PM Modi trend and retain trusted chief secretaries as advisers after retirement
Training and more professional attitude
Instead of dehumanizing government officials, the state can view them as professionals with different skills. Rather than making derogatory remarks, they can be appointed based on their skills and knowledge of the field, which in many cases is not done and raises questions. An officer is a public servant, but in reality he / he has to act like a public servant, and that is where the problem lies. If the government is to remove Babudom from state institutions, political interference in their work should be reduced and officers treated as professionals.
Everyone knows that by passing an exam, a person does not become babu, it is the system that treats them as such. Mai-baapattitude shifts to them and the audience begins to treat them as Watan ke rakhwaale. With so much pressure and responsibility, they went from being a serious professional to being a forced babu.
It is time to abandon this term and this culture.
Opinions are personal.
Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram
Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it
India needs even more free, fair, non-hyphenated, questioning journalism in the face of multiple crises.
But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is dwindling, giving way to crass spectacle in prime time.
ThePrint has the best young reporters, columnists and editors working for it. To support journalism of this quality, smart, thoughtful people like you have to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.
Support our journalism
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit