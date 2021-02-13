JK asked how to criticize without calling the police, Jokowi spokesperson: Read the ITE law





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi’s spokesman Fadjroel Rachman answered questions from the 10th and 12th Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia Jusuf Kalla on how to criticize the government without being summoned by the police. It’s simple, said Fadjroel, the public must understand the law before expressing opinions in public, one of which is governed by the ITE law. “The public should carefully study Article 28J of the 1945 Constitution. In the exercise of their rights and freedoms, everyone is required to comply with the restrictions established by law for the sole purpose of ensuring recognition and respect. of the rights and freedoms of others and to respond to requests made fair in accordance with moral considerations, religious values, security and public order in a democratic society ”, declared Fadjroel in his press release, Saturday 13 February 2021. Read: Jokowi Asks for Reviews, Rocky Gerung: Paradox, Two Faces Game In the meantime, if you step into a digital medium, said Fadjroel, you need to understand law number 19/2016 regarding changes to law number 11/2008 regarding electronic information and transactions (UU ITE). << Read and listen. Pay particular attention to the penal provisions of paragraph 1 of article 45a concerning deliberately and without the right to disseminate false and misleading information which harms consumers; paragraph 2 on the deliberate and unlawful dissemination of information intended to arouse hatred. or hostility towards certain individuals and / or community groups for SARA, ”he continued. If you want to share your criticism with a demonstration, Fadjroel added, read and listen to Law 9/1998 on the freedom to express opinions in public. “So if you criticize according to the 1945 Constitution and laws and regulations, there will certainly be no problem, because the obligation of the government / state is to protect, fulfill and respect constitutional rights of every Indonesian citizen. President Jokowi is entitled to the 1945 Constitution and applicable laws and regulations, “he said. Meanwhile, a number of observers and NGO activists have actually questioned the ITE law. The law is considered to contain many rubber articles that can be used to silence public criticism. If Jokowi takes his words seriously, the government will be asked to submit a review of the ITE law. Civil society coalition studies based on cases collected during 2016-2020, the level of sanction under the ITE law is very high, namely; 96.8% (744 cases) with an imprisonment rate of 88% (676 cases) Political observer Rocky Gerung believes Jokowi appears to have turned a blind eye to the various instances of curtailment of free speech that have occurred so far. “So it’s like saying you are welcome to criticize, okay you can speak. Your speech is guaranteed by freedom, but after saying that we do not guarantee your freedom, I think so. After talking about his freedom expected by the ITE Law, expected by Bareskrim, “he said. Rocky was featured on the official Rocky Gerung YouTube channel on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.







