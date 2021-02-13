Kosovo slowly recovers from Trump’s coup | Donald Trump News





In March 2020, under pressure from the Trump administration, the Albin Kurtis Self-Determination Movement (LVV) coalition government in Kosovo collapsed in what some saw as a political coup. United States President Donald Trump was running for re-election and he badly needed easy diplomatic victories to brag about at his election rallies. Kurti happened to be in the way of one of them.

The Trump administration wanted Kosovo and Serbia to sign a peace deal, although the two countries were not at war. Kurti objected to such a trivial diplomatic exercise. So, with the help of Kosovo’s former political and economic elite, the US Special Envoy for Serbia and Kosovo, Richard Grenell, exerted immense pressure on the LVV’s junior coalition partner, the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK), which withdrew its support for the government.

In June, LDK Avdullah Hoti formed a new coalition government and three months later, along with Serbian President Aleksander Vucic, he was in the White House, signing what Trump has repeatedly called a peace deal, but this which was actually a letter of intent on a few economic issues, relations with Israel, and the designation of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

On December 21, the Constitutional Court of Kosovo ruled that the Hotis government was unconstitutional and paved the way for new parliamentary elections on February 14. With polls showing the Kurtis party in the lead, it looks like Kosovo is on its way to recovering from Trump. coup and perhaps enter a new era of transformation.

Bring down a progressive government

The Kurtis government, which came to power in February 2020, marked a certain break with the ideology, policies and established trends that have dominated the political scene in the country since 1999. It was a government with a progressive left-wing agenda, social oriented. economic issues and anti-corruption efforts.

For this reason, the Kurtis government was seen as a threat by big business and the old elite. The fact that they saw his modest Social Democratic policies as unacceptable shows how far these political agents have moved to the right.

It’s no surprise then that these forces have teamed up with the right-wing Trump administration to stage a political coup against Kurti. Trump wanted it in order to get a new government willing to participate in the scene of the signing of a peace agreement with Serbia. And the Kosovar old guard wanted their government to collapse so that it could return to business as usual.

Trump used the peace deal in his campaign, mistakenly claiming he had put an end to the Albanians and Serbs killing each other. His administration clearly had no regard for history, truth or democracy.

He willfully helped bring down a democratically elected government so he could push for a deal between Kosovo and Serbia that would be nothing more than a photoshoot for Trump ahead of the US election. This brought to power an incompetent government in Kosovo, which completely mismanaged the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a record number of infections and deaths, a shattered economy and rampant corruption.

The old elite got what they wanted. It continued its corrupt practices, bringing Kosovo to the brink of despair. Already suffering from structural problems, the economy shrank by more than 8% in 2020 due to the effects of the pandemic, with unemployment reaching 30% for the general population.

The health system is in the process of collapsing, while education has also been hit hard by anti-pandemic measures. It is in these difficult economic, social and political conditions that the sixth election in Kosovo is taking place in 12 years.

A new way forward

The new government will face many problems for which there are no easy solutions. The LVV’s electoral program, which is expected to win a parliamentary majority, centers on two main pillars: employment and justice.

Kosovo’s economy survives on remittances, but due to a lack of industrial production and a severe trade deficit, they cannot be channeled productively. For this reason, the LVVs program aims to advance investments in labor-intensive industries, to support public enterprises through a sovereign fund, to help small and medium enterprises through of the Development Bank of Kosovo and to orient education towards the labor market.

The second pillar concerns the improvement of the social offer and the dismantling of the capture of the state, that is to say the control that the political and criminal elite exercises over the apparatus and the economy of State. The LVV proposed to extend social protection services by extending financial support to single mothers and the elderly, establishing guarantees of maternity and paternity leave, guaranteeing free tuition fees for female students, etc. .

The party also called for an overhaul of the judicial system, the intelligence services and the police by establishing a process for monitoring those appointed to senior positions within these structures.

This progressive agenda makes the LVV very popular. Polls show he can get between 40 and 50 percent of the vote and the majority of his electorate are young people, women and the elderly, who are considered the most vulnerable groups among 1.8 million inhabitants of Kosovo.

But if the LVV wins the elections, it is very likely that the international community will impose its own agenda on the government and demand that dialogue with Serbia be a top priority. This will likely happen despite the fact that the negotiations with Belgrade are not among the main concerns of the citizens of Kosovo.

The new government will therefore be faced with a rather particular choice: to concentrate its energy on meeting the needs of its population or to give in to pressure from the international community, which sees any dialogue, even unnecessary, as a success.

Does Kosovo need more dialogue with Serbia?

The problem between Kosovo and Serbia is not the lack of negotiations. In fact, over the past two decades, Serbia and Kosovo have spent more time engaging in formal dialogue than not. Rather, the problem is that there is too much dialogue that leads nowhere.

There is a very simple but fundamental question to ask about the nature of the dialogue with Serbia: what is there to negotiate, when Kosovo declared its independence and was recognized by more than 100 Member States of the Nations United?

Serbia demanded that Kosovo establish another level of executive power through the Association of Serbian Municipalities. But a sovereign country does not negotiate its form of government with another because it goes against its sovereignty. Accepting the demands of the Serbs would not only divide our country along ethnic lines, but it would also violate our constitution.

What Kosovo should negotiate with Serbia are war reparations, compensation for sexual violence in wartime, unpaid pensions to Kosovo Albanians in the 1990s, the status of missing persons, cultural objects , etc.

The government’s priority should be dialogue with Kosovo Serbs and other national minorities on social and economic issues. The government should engage in dialogue with Serbia if it sees that there can be mutual benefit.

Kosovo and Serbia must break with the perpetual cycle of negotiations for the sake of negotiating. It does more harm than good at this point.

The reason why Kurti and the LVV are so popular is that they promise a clean break with the failed socio-economic and political policies adopted by successive Kosovo governments, including the endless and futile cycle of talks with Serbia.

It is still too early to predict how or if the next LVV government will succeed. But what is clear is that Kosovo appears to be at a crossroads: either it will continue on the same self-destructive path or it will embark on a major political and socio-economic transformation. The LVV has what it takes to choose the second option and lay the foundations for a new political and economic reality in Kosovo. Whether he will succeed remains to be seen.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeeras.

