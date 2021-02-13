World leaders share Lunar New Year’s greetings, a ‘positive sign for increased unity in difficult times’

Photo: Screenshot of US President Joe Biden’s Twitter account

Many world leaders have sent Lunar New Year greetings to people all over the world to celebrate the Chinese New Year, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, with Chinese analysts saying this is a positive signal for greater unity and friendship.

This is the first time Biden has shared a Chinese Lunar New Year salute as US president. Biden and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, wished Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders a happy, healthy and prosperous Lunar New Year. They said on video Friday that “the racism, harassment, hate crimes” against this group of people are “just plain wrong” and called for greater unity in the country.

Before Lunar New Year’s Eve on Wednesday, he sent greetings to all Chinese people and Chinese President Xi Jinping during a phone call with Xi.

Chinese analysts said that in criticizing racism, Biden made a firm determination to end the destructive legacy of the previous administration led by Donald Trump, which played racism and accused the Chinese of the pandemic by calling the new coronavirus “Chinese virus”. It hurt not only the Chinese, but also Asians in other countries.

Li Haidong, a professor at the Institute of International Relations at the China Foreign University, told the Global Times on Saturday that Biden’s greetings show that America’s elites want the country to return to a more rational political posture, and the United States would also agree that in order to overcome so many common challenges, there is no reason for the United States to exercise hatred and racism against other countries, including China.

However, according to the statement released by the White House, the United States has placed more emphasis on divergence than cooperation, especially on internal affairs and issues of fundamental concern to China, including Hong Kong. , Xinjiang and Taiwan, Chinese experts saying there are still challenges for resuming Sino-US relations, and the key is how to handle the tense issues.

French President Macron sent his greetings in four languages ​​on his tweeter – French, Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese. He said, “To all who are celebrating the Lunar New Year, I send my best wishes for health, success and happiness!”

The leaders of Asian countries like Japan, South Korea and the Philippines also delivered the greetings. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte hoped the two countries would have better relations this year. “I would like to greet President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people on a happy Lunar New Year celebration,” he said. “May this New Year find us all working together to further strengthen the friendship and cooperation between our governments and our people,” he noted, according to the Manila Times on Saturday.

Although some Western countries’ relations with China have been affected by anti-Chinese sentiment or Sinophobia due to the pandemic and other issues, national leaders have displayed a friendly attitude towards Chinese and Asian immigrants in their efforts. country marking the Lunar New Year.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday sent “best wishes to all who celebrate Chinese New Year this weekend” and said during the Year of the Ox, “we have many challenges shared with the people Chinese, to defeat COVID-19, to fight climate change and support a global economic recovery. “

The remarks of these leaders proved that the anti-Chinese sentiment that has become increasingly common among some conservative and extreme political forces in the past is unwelcome, and the Trump administration has created enormous uncertainty in the process. world and created friction that did not help the world. international cooperation, so now world leaders have sent messages of unity and certainty, Li said.

Some leaders also demonstrated their knowledge of Chinese culture. UN Secretary-General Guterres said in his greetings that “the Ox symbolizes energy, strength and courage. These qualities are the qualities the world needs now.”

Chinese people all over the world have exerted a huge influence on Chinese culture, and the Lunar New Year is also becoming a global festival that is celebrated around the world rather than a specific cultural symbol in Asia, analysts said. .

A growing group of countries have realized that in facing common challenges such as pandemic, climate change and economic recovery, China will play a bigger role and they don’t have to. no choice but to cooperate with China, and China is also showing great sincerity and effort to prove it is a responsible major power, said Zhang Yiwu, professor at Peking University. Zhang noted that “more and more people around the world will realize China’s contribution in this difficult time, and China’s role as a responsible international actor will become more and more important.”