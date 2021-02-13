Donald trumps legacy of impeachment: violent extremism





It was an extraordinary moment.

As a mob of rioters made their way through the halls of the Senate, Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman passed Senator Mitt Romney, frantically ordering him to take cover. The former Republican presidential candidate burst into a sprint, taking off the other way around. He probably had reason to show up: The day before, Trump supporters heckled Mr. Romney on his way to Washington, chanting a traitor, a traitor, a traitor on a crowded plane.

The world has seen so many images of this painful day. But almost everything focused on the attackers themselves. In Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, we saw a new angle: Members of Congress fighting for their lives.

I heard almost every moment of the trial, moving around my apartment over the hours. First in the living room, I watched it on television. Then from the kitchen, I listened to the radio while I made coffee. And later on my computer in the bedroom once the kids got home, so I could avoid explaining why, exactly, these people were breaking windows with masts and all the other issues that despite the detailed presentation , I still could not answer with much confidence. Questions like if they will all go to jail and if everyone is really safe now.

It is this last question that persists. Mr. Trump appears to be on the verge of acquittal. But does this unprecedented moment in American history mark the beginning of the end of a particularly violent era? Or the end of the beginning?

During the trial, House leaders attempted to show how things that once seemed extraordinary have become a standard political fight. Like the chants of Lock it up and violence during political demonstrations yes, both on the right and on the left.

In 2017, it was unfathomable for many of us to think Charlottesville could happen, Colorado Rep. Diana DeGette, one of the Democratic House managers, told Senators, saying Mr. Trump’s acquittal could. encourage more violence. Frankly, what unfathomable horrors could lie ahead if we don’t stand up and say: No, this is not America?

But what if this question has already been answered? Whether Mr. Trump is convicted or not, the extremism that flourished under his administration has become entrenched in our politics.

Robert Pape, a political violence specialist at the University of Chicago, analyzed the backgrounds and statements of nearly 200 attackers on Capitol Hill. His analysis found that most were middle-aged and middle-class or wealthier. Many had good jobs. Almost all of the 89% had no apparent affiliation with a known militant organization.

The Capitol Riot revealed a new force in American politics not only a mix of right-wing organizations, but a larger mass political movement that has violence at its heart and draws its strength even from the places where supporters of Trump are in the minority, he wrote in The Atlantique.

A trial is underway to decide whether former President Donald J. Trump is guilty of inciting a murderous mob of his supporters during the destruction of the Capitol on January 6, violently violating security measures and sending lawmakers into the underground when they gathered to certify President Bidens’ victory. The House voted 232 to 197 to approve a single impeachment article, accusing Mr. Trump of inciting violence against the United States government in his quest for overturn the election results. Ten Republicans joined Democrats in voting to remove him. Trump, the Senate would need a two-thirds majority to agree. That means at least 17 Republican senators would have to vote with Senate Democrats to be convicted. A conviction seems unlikely. Last month, only five Republicans in the Senate sided with the Democrats in pushing back a Republican attempt to dismiss the charges because Mr. Trump is no longer in office. Only 27 senators say they are undecided on whether to convict Mr. Trump.If the Senate convicts Mr. Trump, finding him guilty of inciting violence against the United States government, then senators could vote on whether or not to prohibit him from occupying future functions. That vote would only require a simple majority, and if it boiled down to party lines, Democrats would win with Vice President Kamala Harris voting for the tiebreaker.If the Senate does not condemn Mr. Trump, the former president may again be eligible for public office. Public opinion polls show he remains by far the most popular national figure in the Republican Party.

This force shows little sign of backing off: Two weeks ago, the Department of Homeland Security issued a rare terrorism alert warning that violent extremists were emboldened by the attack and motivated by the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances fueled by false narratives.

It appears that these acts of violence enjoy the support of some Americans, especially within the Republican Party. A survey by the American Enterprise Institute this week found that 55% of Republicans support the use of force as a means of stopping the decline of the traditional American way of life, compared to 35% of independents and 22% of Democrats.

In their impeachment defense, Mr. Trump’s lawyers did not focus on the attackers, but on the former president, arguing that he did not intend to incite a violent attack. The portions of his rhetoric cited by House impeachment officials were selectively edited and the video manipulated, they said. The Trump team showed video montages of Democrats using the word struggle, further torturing an already worn piece of political rhetoric. (Of course, none of these politicians, it should be noted, have been tried for incitement to riot.)

And they used Mr. Trumps’ comments in 2017 after the events in Charlottesville, Virginia that there were very good people on both sides to argue that his words have long been misinterpreted. Former internal security officials cited the remarks as a defining moment that encouraged extremists.

Many Republicans in Congress are likely to grasp this question of intent. Even with Mr. Trump out of office, running into the former president would mean alienating a significant portion of their base. Those like Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, who promoted Mr. Trump for baseless allegations of electoral fraud leading to the rampage of the Capitol, show no sign of changing their mind. Chances are, the final number of Republicans who vote for conviction will be well below the required two-thirds majority.

Ultimately, the debate over Mr. Trumps’ guilt will be left to the history books. What will remain indisputable, however, is that his words mattered. Extremist violence flourished under his leadership. And uprooting will be a much more difficult national undertaking than a few long days in the Senate.

How many Republicans will switch sides?

Is Senator Bill Cassidy a Republican Party Unicorn?

Earlier this week, the Louisianian made headlines after becoming the only Senate Republican to change positions and vote to proceed with the impeachment trial.

Mr Cassidy said he was influenced by the poor performance of Mr Trumps’ lawyers in their oral arguments.

It was disorganized, at random, they talked about a lot of things, but they didn’t talk about the problem, he said.

The question for Democrats is whether there could be more Cassidys to come.

It doesn’t seem likely. Including Mr Cassidy, only six Republicans voted with Democrats this week to dismiss Mr Trumps’ constitutional objection to the trial of a former president. At least 17 Republican senators are expected to join the 50 Democrats in condemning Mr. Trump by a two-thirds majority.

This would require changing a number of minds. According to a tally from the New York Times whip, three dozen Republicans have already spoken out against a conviction. Thirteen other senators are undecided.

The reports of our Senate colleagues offer a glimpse of the current Republican state of mind.

Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Mike Lee of Utah were seen walking into a room with Trump’s legal team on Thursday night. The next day, the senators animatedly presented their arguments in favor of acquittal to some of their Republican colleagues.

Others flaunted their lack of interest as House directors presented their arguments. At times, a dozen or more Republican senators were away from their mahogany desks. Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina retired to his locker room to read on his phone. Senator Rick Scott could be seen filling out a blank map of Asia, prompting speculation on whether the young Florida senator would rather be in Wuhan than Washington this week.

And on Friday, even Mr. Cassidy signaled that he might blend in with the herd soon. Keen-eyed reporters spotted him carrying a draft statement saying he planned to acquit Mr. Trump.

