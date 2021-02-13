New presidential decree signed by Jokowi, vaccine recipients who refuse vaccination receive fines





TRIBUNNEWS. COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) signed Presidential Regulation (Perpres) No. 14 of 2021 regarding the purchase of vaccines and the implementation of vaccines in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Presidential Rules are an amendment or revision of the Presidential Rules 99/2020. In the presidential regulation that was signed on February 9, 2021, there is an article that regulates the obligation to vaccinate people who have been determined to receive vaccines. “Anyone who has been designated as a target recipient of the Covid-19 vaccine who does not participate in the Covid-19 19 vaccination may be subject to administrative sanctions”, we read in paragraph (4) of article 13A quoted by tribunnews.com from the presidential decree, Saturday (13/2 / 2021). Also read: 1.5 hours of agents seducing Covid-19 patients in Bojonegoro who are blurry and hiding in culverts For people who refuse to be vaccinated, even if they have been designated as vaccinated, they will receive administrative penalties. These include postponing the provision of social security or social assistance;

Apart from this, the suspension or termination of government administrative services; and / or a fine. “The imposition of the administrative sanctions referred to in paragraph (4) is carried out by the ministries, institutions, regional governments or agencies in accordance with their respective competences”, states Article 13A, paragraph 5. Also read: Update February 13: 1,060,326 health workers receive first dose of Covid-19 vaccine In addition to administrative penalties, people who refuse vaccination or even obstruct the Covid-19 prevention program may also be subject to penalties in accordance with the provisions of the Infectious Disease Outbreak Act. << Anyone who has been designated as the target of the recipient of the Covid-19 vaccine, who does not participate in the Covid-19 vaccination as indicated in paragraph 2 of Article 13A and obstructs the implementation of Covid- 19 vaccination, in addition to being subject to the sanctions referred to in Article 13A (a), may be sanctioned in accordance with the provisions of the Law on the epidemic of infectious diseases ”, we read in Article 13B. Also read: Vaccination for the general public April 2021, from high-risk areas or red areas Residents are exempted from not participating in the vaccination, that is to say if they do not meet the criteria for a vaccine recipient according to the indications of the available Covid-19 vaccine, one of which is linked to problems health. The presidential regulations on vaccination take effect from the date of promulgation. The presidential regulations were promulgated the day after Jokowi’s signing, or to be precise, February 10, 2021.







