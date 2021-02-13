Boris Johnson bans gasoline and diesel, but the future is bright for electricity

Although many in the UK expected it, it didn’t make the news any less shocking. The 18e In November last year, Boris Johnson announced that the sale of petrol or diesel cars and vans would be banned in the UK from 2030.

The Prime Minister called his ten-point action plan, which includes investments in sustainable energy and improving public transport, a green industrial revolution.

One area that will receive $ 1.3 billion in funding is the electric vehicle market. The UK will see the introduction of significantly more charging points, while buyers will receive additional support through a grant implemented to help those making the switch.

Although the announcement has been criticized by some, all is not catastrophic. In fact, the electric vehicle market has been a saving grace over the past two years.

A look at the promising future of electric vehicles

In the last two years

In 2019, new car sales had a bad year, it’s undeniable. Diesel vehicles were the hardest hit, with sales of new vehicles in US dollars declining 2.3% overall. Of course, the plan to introduce additional Ultra Low Emission Zones across the country, alongside the looming fear of an ICE vehicle ban, was enough to discourage anyone from buying a diesel. The blow to the diesel market has been mitigated in some ways by the excellence of the electric market.

Sales of electric vehicles increased by 144% in 2019. Why? Because motorists want fuel-efficient, high-performance, low-emission vehicles, and in the modern world we live in, thanks to rigorous developments in automotive engineering, EVs deliver just that.

Of course, 2020 has been particularly bleak for the auto industry in all respects. Showrooms across the country slated to close and manufacturing plants unable to take delivery of parts further contributed to the recession-induced lack of purchase.

That being said, once again, as the market itself has shrunk, sales of new electric vehicles have built on their already strong fundamentals up 184% year over year in September. .

What happened

When we go back to the early 2000s and 1920s, electric vehicles had negative connotations. Bad mileage, expensive and, in most cases, devoid of what Thierry Henry once described as va va voom.

The reputation was hardly unfair. If you were going to buy an electric car, these three attributes were often true and you were hardly spoiled for choice when it came to options. Granted, the Prius changed the game, but even when it got bigger, we still didn’t want it anymore.

As the world began to demand a greener and cleaner world, one by one, the big brands started to take the leap: Jaguar, Porsche, Renault, Audi, Hyundai and Nissan, to name a few.

The latter of the group, Nissan, with its innovative Nissan Leaf model developed exactly what the average automaker wanted a plug-in vehicle that had a range of over 200 miles, was powerful and, perhaps most importantly, was affordable. . .

Nissan Leaf, Smart ED and Mitsubishi i MiEV electric cars at Plug’n Drive. Photo: Wikimedia.

To save money

In general, the prices of gasoline and diesel increase. It would be foolish to think that the currently depleted prices caused by COVID-19 will last beyond the end of 2020, and once the oil market returns to some form of normalcy, we should expect to see fuel prices. go back to the prices they displayed. in the first months of the year.

You will have a free charging station installed on your property when purchasing an electric vehicle. Charging your vehicle at home will cost around 12 pence per kWh, while charging it in a parking spot will cost around 35 pence per kWh. After you total that up, you’ll recognize that a full charge doesn’t cost more than a few pounds, as opposed to 50 or 60 for a full tank of gasoline or diesel.

The UK government is now offering 3,500 grants (around $ 4,844), to encourage people to switch from high-emission vehicles to electric or hybrid vehicles, as they strive to meet their ambitious goals of net zero by in terms of emissions and air quality. by 2050.

Alleviate range anxiety

Defined by the Washington Post as the state of fear that drivers feel knowing their battery might run out and place them away from a charging station, range anxiety is hardly unfounded. However, according to an MIT study, this is truly a thing of the past. First of all, the study highlights the fact that a vehicle with a range of only 80 miles will sufficiently appease between 84 and 93% of the daily trips of citizens living in a developed country.

There are several types of electric vehicle chargers. In terms of weaker alternatives, Levels 1 and 2 produce power similar to what you would usually find in a computer or washing machine. These are the chargers commonly found in residential housing and parking spaces, providing a basic level of power, suitable for short trips.

Meanwhile, Level 3, found in charging stations, such as the BMW i3 SAE Combo, transfers 80-145 km in 20 minutes, helping to quell that aforementioned range anxiety for everyday motorists who undertake. longer hikes.

Level 4 chargers, exclusive to Teslas superchargers, cover an incredible 270 km in 30 minutes. It is anticipated that over the next five years, Level 4 will be readily available.

Quality options from top brands

For many years before, the attractiveness of the electricity market was weakened by the lack of options. There simply weren’t enough alternatives.

In 2021, however, there is an electric vehicle that soothes almost every need and every driving style. Automatic express detailed some of their best electric vehicles currently available on the market: the Kia e-Niro, the BMW i3 and the Jaguar I-Pace.

The Korean Kia stands out for its impressive lineup and affordability, the BMW for its low running costs and the Jaguar wins its place with what has been described as a premium EV package.

Don't take our word for it, take a look at your local dealership to see their range of electric vehicles.

In conclusion

Although COVID-19 has taken its toll on the auto industry and other bans are also underway in other countries, we expect to see EVs coming out the other side stronger and still attracting more drivers looking for something attractive, trustworthy, and greener.