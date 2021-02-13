Asking the justice Isa not to hear the cases concerning the Prime Minister, bad for the “ credibility ” of the judiciary: Maryam – Pakistan





PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday that the written order from Pakistan’s Chief Justice in which he said Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa should not hear cases involving the Prime Minister Imran Khan “is not good for credibility and respect for justice.”

“The entire justice system and respect for the judiciary are threatened to save an unqualified and incompetent person.”

Interacting with reporters ahead of her departure from Jati Umra for Sialkot, where she will address a rally in Daska as part of the NA-75 election campaign, Maryam was questioned on Thursday’s written order by the judge in leader of Pakistan.

Responding to the question, Maryam said the development was completely different from the treatment of her father, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

“People can see the faces, the decisions and the differences between the remarks,” she said.

“I understand that there have been historical attempts to break [the] PML-N […] the state and all the institutions were pushed against a party but […] the PML-N did not separate, “said Maryam, adding that the reason was that the PML-N was becoming an” ideological party “.

“Every day to come proves that Mian [Nawaz Sharif] Sahab’s vision was correct. ”

Responding to another question, Maryam said that Major General Babar Iftikhar, the director general of the media branch of the Pakistani Army, was “very respectable to me. […] and he’s a good man “.” However, when you say such things, they will become a subject of mockery among the nation. ”

She was referring to her comments on Monday when he denied rumors that the armed forces and the opposition alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), were in contact through “back door channels” and said the The army should not be drawn into politics. “I would ask you again not to involve the institution in this dialogue”, he had said.

Maryam said a number of recent developments “were before the world [to see] so tell me what the world will accept. Otherwise, she said, it would not be good for his credibility and that of the institution he represents.

“People will think you are lying […] it is better that you remain silent and do not speak about the matter but not make any false statements. ”

She also reaffirmed that both the PDM and the PML-N wanted electoral reforms and true democracy, but that any legislation on this front could not be done with Prime Minister Imran at the head.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos