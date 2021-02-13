Scottish independence: Boris Johnson’s union leadership will “ triple in size ”





DOWNING Street is reportedly looking to hire dozens of more union advisers as the Prime Minister begins to make Scotland’s fight against independence a priority.

The Union Directorate, headed by former Vote Leave chief Oliver Lewis, currently employs 15 people – but is looking to triple its size to 30 to 50 team members, the press and Journal report.

Sources say that behind closed doors, Boris Johnson admits too little time has been spent securing the future of the Union, with Brexit and the pandemic coming first. The Union leadership is replacing the Union unity which was plunged into chaos when its only Scottish member was sacked earlier this month. READ MORE: WATCH: FM hits out at Union Unit for saying knowledge of Scotland is not necessary Former Tory Ochil and South Perthshire MP Luke Graham has been relieved of his post following a ‘brutal’ row with Johnson on his return from a much criticized trip to Scotland. Speaking to the newspaper, a high-level UK government source said the pro-Union team’s challenge was similar to that faced by the generals in Vietnam. They commented, “The strategy has been a bit like the United States dealing with the Viet Cong. “The generals over there were playing chess, trying to land that fatal blow, but the game they should have played was Go, where you circle the opposing side. “We need a much more holistic approach against the SNP, we need to work with charities, opinion leaders and civil society to change mentalities. “There is too much soft support for independence.” Kirsten Oswald, SNP vice-chairperson at Westminster, called the use of the language “outrageous”. “It is outrageous for the Prime Minister’s taxpayer-funded advisers to portray the Scots as the enemy and use the language of war,” she said. “It’s no wonder the growing majority of Scotland’s people want to flee Westminster and build a country based on compassion and equality, instead of this ridiculous rhetoric. She added that the plan to hire so many staff in the pro-union team proves “beyond any doubt” that the government is preparing for a referendum. “The Scots have the right to determine their own future in a post-pandemic referendum. Boris Johnson knows he can no longer stand in the way of democracy than Donald Trump. Number 10 denied the creation of the Union leadership over fears of growing support for independence. Some 21 consecutive polls have now shown majority support for Yes. The Prime Minister’s spokesperson said his aim was to ‘ensure that we are of service to the citizens of the UK and this is what the leadership of the Union will allow us to do’. This week, The National reported on how the unit is looking for staff – with knowledge of Scotland described as ‘desirable’, rather than necessary. READ MORE: Union unity is looking for new staff – but knowledge of Scotland not required During the FMQs Nicola Sturgeon commented on the argument, telling MSPs: “I guess the UK government is asking people where knowledge of Scotland is desirable, you could say that is a step in the right direction as it there is no evidence that they have insisted on this at any time in the past. “That doesn’t say the whole story – recruiting people into a so-called trade union unit that I understand have said it is not essential to know Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland could perhaps summing up the Union perfectly. “The most interesting thing about this union unity, as far as I can see, if it was the Scottish government of course, having an independent unit in this way, we would have howls of protest from the Tories. It’s all that effort that has been put into combating a referendum campaign that they say will never happen. It’s a bit strange. ”







