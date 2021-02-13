Joe Biden begins to dismantle Donald Trump’s asylum policy in Mexico





Lopez Obrador said he hoped to discuss a work visa program for Mexicans with Joe Biden.

Washington, United States:

Asylum seekers forced to stay in Mexico while their case is being resolved in the United States will begin to be admitted to the United States as early as next week, President Joe Biden’s administration announced on Friday.

Biden tasked the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) earlier this month to take action to end the controversial “Stay in Mexico” program put in place by his predecessor Donald Trump.

She has seen tens of thousands of non-Mexican asylum seekers – mostly from Central America – returned across the border awaiting the outcome of their asylum claims, creating a humanitarian crisis in the region, which is exacerbated. by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“From February 19, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will begin the first phase of a program to restore safe and orderly treatment at the southwest border,” the agency said in a statement.

He said there were still around 25,000 active cases. Candidates will first be tested for the coronavirus, said a senior DHS official who asked reporters not to be identified.

At least 70,000 people were returned to Mexico under the agreement from January 2019, when the program began to be implemented, until December 2020, according to the NGO American Immigration Council.

The US authorities have stressed that they are working closely with the Mexican government and with international organizations and NGOs at the border.

DHS chief Alejandro Mayorkas, who is the first Latino and the first immigrant to lead the department, stressed that Washington is committed to “rebuilding a safe, orderly and humane immigration system.”

“This latest move is another step in our commitment to reform immigration policies that do not match our nation’s values,” Mayorkas said in a statement.

The program was part of Trump’s sweeping plan to tackle illegal immigration, a hallmark of his administration and which included efforts to build a border wall and the policy that separated children from thousands of migrant families.

After Biden took office on January 20, his administration announced it would reverse the most controversial measures and created a task force to reunite families who remain separated, a policy his administration called “a shame. national “.

On Biden’s inauguration day, DHS announced the suspension of new registrations to the “Stay in Mexico” program and asked all registrants to stay where they are while waiting to be notified of their cases.

Washington said on Friday that those waiting “should not approach the border until they are told to do so.”

In Mexico, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, during his press briefing, welcomed Biden’s decision.

Lopez Obrador said he hoped to discuss a work visa program with Biden for Mexicans and Central Americans.

“Their presence as workers in the United States” is vital to the American economy, said Lopez Obrador.

Migrants in Mexico hoping to reach the United States hailed the policy change in Washington.

“With this news our miracle is about to come true,” said Nicol Bueso, a 19-year-old Honduran who has been living in a shelter in Ciudad Juarez on the US border for a year and a half.

“I am very happy because during all this time we are waiting here for us to have had many unpleasant experiences,” she said.

Jose Madrid, a 40-year-old Honduran, thanked the Biden administration.

“Life is very hard in Central America and we are grateful to the president for making this decision and helping Central America,” said Madrid, who has been in Ciudad Juarez for almost two years.

(Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos