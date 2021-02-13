The Problem With China’s New Quartz Carbon Trading Market

China, the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, also claims one of the world’s most ambitious long-term climate goals. President Xi Jinping promised last September that the country will achieve net zero emissions by 2060. Given the size of the country’s economy and its global dependence on coal, he has no time to waste . So far, it’s not a good start.

On January 29, environmental investigators from the central government of China released an unusually sharp audience criticism from their colleagues at the country’s energy planning agency. The tiff concerned coal-fired electricity, the country’s main source of energy and pollution. The country’s central environmental inspection team, personally created by Xi in 2015 to sniff out climate malfeasance, accused the energy planning agency of failing to strictly control excess coal-fired power capacity and blamed its ecology deteriorated policy (an allusion to corruption) for the authorization of new coal-fired power plants and mines near Beijing and in several highly polluted industrial areas that should have been targeted for clean energy and air cleaning efforts. The country, which already consumes half of the world’s coal, is now considering adding 250 GW of new coal electric capacity, more than the total installed coal capacity of the United States.

A few days later, the country launched a carbon emissions trading market which had been climbing through bureaucratic work since 2011. The market covers just 2,200 coal and gas-fired power plants, accounting for most of the country’s power sector, producing about half of its total carbon footprint. In theory, the market will force inefficient factories to buy pollution permits from more efficient ones, thereby providing incentives to reduce carbon. But since its opening, outside economists called the plan educational because over-allocation of permits means carbon prices are too low to matter.

Even the country’s high climate ambitions probably don’t go far enough. China’s net zero target for 2060 (and its interim 2030 target for reaching peak emissions) is very insufficient to meet the global warming goals enshrined in the Paris Agreement, according to Climate Action Tracker, a research group.

China is running out of time to change course. The next phase of the country’s climate plan will be finalized next month as part of its latest five-year plan, the policy document that dictates the country’s short-term economic strategy. President Xi Jinpings recent public statements on climate suggest he is eager to look like an international leader in decarbonization even as pressure mounts to act nationally on pollution. Some promising signs exist, such as a 28 billion dollars clean energy stimulus spending during the pandemic.

But Lauri Myllyvirta, senior China analyst at the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air, a research organization, says the country has yet to curb its fossil fuel economy. ship, he said. And the country is absolutely not on the right track.

China’s coal economy makes change difficult

China’s export-oriented economy has traditionally been fueled primarily by coal. The country has pursued decades of rapid industrialization regardless of air pollution or climate change.

They face years of environmental degradation, said Rebecca Nadin, director of global risks and resilience at the Overseas Development Institute. Under Deng Xiaoping, it was developed first and cleaned up later.

That ethic has changed over the past decade, she said, in response to public outrage over dismal air quality and leaders’ desire to dominate the global clean energy market. . Today, China is the world’s largest producer and consumer of electric vehicles and solar panels. From 2010 to 2019, he invested $ 758 billion in renewable energies, according to the UN. Meanwhile, it has halved its rate of emissions per unit of GDP, according to the World Resources Institute.

But while China’s carbon emissions fell at the height of lockdowns in early 2020, like most countries, in May, they already were. return to pre-pandemic levels. The early recovery in industrial activity meant by the end of the year, China was the only country to see its emissions increase compared to 2019.

As China continues to grow, phasing out thousands of carbon-intensive power plants and factories will be no small task.

The country is still responsible for 28% global emissions, and there are a number of structural features of the economy that are still headed in the wrong direction, Nadin said. China remains the worlds first grant provider to the fossil fuel industry, at a rate of $ 134 billion per year, mainly for coal. If all the coal projects under development materialize, they emit as much in their lifetime like the country’s total carbon footprint today. The national fleet of existing coal-fired power plants is already relatively young, which poses a problem as it must completely eliminate coal from the energy mix by 2040 to be in line with the Paris targets.

Meanwhile, the country is phasing out of certain tax incentives for renewables, and new wind and solar additions peaked a few years ago, despite the fact that total renewables capacity needs to more than double by 2030 for the country to be on track. China also remains the world’s largest financier of coal projects in developing countries; the country is retreating A quarter of all the coal projects currently under development outside its borders.

The pandemic isn’t helping either: China’s traditional method of boosting its economy is to build infrastructure, Nadin said. Factories that produce steel, cement and other raw building materials are useful in tackling unemployment, but are also major sources of emissions (China alone is responsible 60% of global steel emissions industry). And provincial governments often pay for infrastructure projects by selling marginal land to developers, which, combined with a general trend of rural-to-urban migration, leads to unsustainable urban sprawl.

How China can change its approach to climate change

The new carbon emissions market seems unlikely to help. Pollution permits are awarded to power plants based on the amount of electricity produced by the plant and how its emissions compare to an efficiency benchmark determined by the state. The current efficiency benchmark for coal is so low that most large plants, which tend to be more efficient, already meet it, Morgan Stanley analysts say. For many of them, the marginal cost of carbon pollution will be zero. If they have excess permits to sell to smaller, less efficient factories, they could effectively be paid to pollute. And because coal-fired and gas-fired power plants are judged differently, there is no incentive to switch from first to second.

But some pieces of the puzzle fall into place. In china pandemic energy stimulus spending, 67%, about $ 28 billion, is on clean energy. Much more spending is in reserve: the government estimates that achieving its 2060 net zero goal will cost $ 14.7 trillion. On February 11, the same energy agency that was excoriated by environmental inspectors said it wanted increase the share of zero carbon electricity in the country mix from 28% today (mainly hydroelectricity) to 40% by 2030. Meanwhile, public enterprises, which form the bulk of the industrial sector, are under increased political pressure to set climate targets for the first time.

Some of the older and less successful of them are starting to talk about getting to net zero, and that’s straight because Xi did that. [2060] commitment, said Han Chen, director of international energy policy at the Natural Resources Defense Council.

The biggest test will be the 14th five-year plan, which is due to be finalized in March, which Chen called the most important thing to happen next year for the global climate. The plan, which is the backbone of the country’s short-term economic strategy, is likely to include new guidance on climate issues. They are starting to take a more holistic view rather than just building more coal plants, Nadin said.

Some things in China observers waitto see in the plan include an accelerated timeline for decarbonization, a tough deadline for peak coal consumption, new pollution regulations and net zero targets for more state-run industries, expanded coverage of the emissions market, and maybe even the cancellation of some coals planned for the plants. Everything that is included in the plan will likely also be reiterated when China submits a new commitment under the Paris Agreement ahead of the next global climate summit in November.

The climate will be a key point of engagement between Xi and the Biden administration in the United States. In their first phone callOn February 10, leaders agreed on the need to cooperate on climate action, according to a White House summary, over more contentious issues like China’s military aggression against Taiwan or the crackdown on rights humans on the mainland and Hong Kong. The new Chinese climate envoy, Xie Zhenhua, is a veteran of climate diplomacy who is already close to his American counterpart, John Kerry.

These talks will only be credible if China can step up its pressure on coal. Given the country’s incremental emissions progress over the past decade, and its deep economic interests in carbon-free energy, there is cause for optimism for the year ahead. It’s a very big ship to turn, says Nadin. But that doesn’t mean things aren’t going in the right direction.