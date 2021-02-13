70 years since the failure of the Rawalpindi Conspiracy Pakistan’s history of successful coups





Representation image | Pakistani army weapons on display

New Delhi: February marks the 70th anniversary of Pakistan’s first coup attempt, known as the Rawalpindi Conspiracy. The military was aided in the coup attempt by the political far left, but the efforts were largely unsuccessful.

Military coups were common in Pakistan, and the first such effort was made as early as 1951, just four years after the country’s formation. The country has since spent several decades under military rule.

ThePrint tells you more about the Rawalpindi conspiracy and other more successful coup attempts.

Rawalpindi Conspiracy

Brainchild of Major General Mohammad Akbar Khan, Chief of General Staff of the Pakistani Army who received the Distinguished Service Order from the British, the Rawalpindi Conspiracy was born out of its discontent “with the moral and material support that then Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan’s government had provided Pakistani fighters “when violence erupted in Kashmir after independence, according to co-conspirator Zafar Ullah Poshni in his book,” Prison Interlude: The Last Eyewitness Account of the Rawalpindi Conspiracy Case ”.

A ceasefire was concluded between India and Pakistan in 1949 after an armed conflict in Jammu and Kashmir in 1947-1948, but Major-General Khan felt that this was a mistake and that “ the battle against the Indian army should have continued ”.

Poshni said the plan was drawn up at Major General Khan’s house on February 23, 1951. The Major General found solidarity in the Air Force’s highest ranking officer, Mohammad Janjua, the former commander of Major General Khan Nazir Ahmedh, and his former lieutenant, Mohammad Abdul-Latif, among others. Khan had the assistance of 11 officers of the armed forces and four civilians, including the legendary poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz and his own wife, Nasim Shahnawaz.

Pakistani political leaders at the time were very antagonistic towards those who propagated the cause of communism. Three of the four civilians who were aware of Major General Khan’s plans were staunch Communists.

In his book, Poshi noted that the plans fell apart after a confidant of Khan’s warned the Prime Minister, who announced the failed coup on March 9, 1951.

Faiz Ahmed Faiz then editor-in-chief of the Pakistan Times newspaper and an author, communist, teacher and former army officer was arrested on March 9, 1951 and tried for treason and conspiracy against the Pakistani government, the punishment for which was worth dead.

A special tribunal was appointed by the government and the trial began on June 15, 1951. The accused were represented by the leading lawyers of the time, including Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy and Zahirul Hasan Lari. In the judgment handed down on January 5, 1953, Major General Khan was sentenced to 12 years in rigorous prison, Major General Nazir Ahmed was sentenced “until the end of the court”, while all civilians and junior officers involved were sentenced to four years. However, all the detainees were released in 1955 thanks to an amnesty granted by the new Constituent Assembly.

Successful Coups

After Major General Khan’s attempt failed, General Ayub Khan, Commander-in-Chief of the Pakistani Army, established the country’s first military dictatorship on October 7, 1958.

This date marked the time when the country took a strong inclination towards military adventurism and history has witnessed military involvement in state affairs long before democracy took hold, wrote Muhammad Daim Fazil, Senior Lecturer in International Relations at Gujrat University, Sialkot Campus. The diplomat in 2016.

Ayub Khan ruled for a decade, but was forced to resign in 1969 due to an increase in protests and a growing independence movement in what is now Bangladesh. Khan then ordered his protege and commander-in-chief of the army, Yahya Khan, to take over for a few months to preserve Pakistan’s integrity. He was forced to cede power to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto of the Pakistan People’s Party, who then headed a civilian government.

In 1977, General Muhamed Zia-ul-Haq, chief of staff of the army, ousted Prime Minister Bhutto who was sentenced to death in 1979 and promoted Islamization, turned against the Muslim minorities such as Ahmadis or Shiites and supported the fighting Mujahedin. Soviet troops in Afghanistan.

Zia died in a plane crash in 1988, marking the end of a period that many see as Pakistan’s most vicious encounter with the military regime. However, stability did not last long as four elected governments failed to complete a constitutional term and the next coup took place in 1999, when the then Nawaz Sharif government was overthrown by his senior army officer, Pervez Musharraf. The military regime persisted under him until 2008; Musharraf resigned on August 18, 2008 to avoid indictment and self-imposed in exile.

Although civilian rule has returned to Pakistan and elections have taken place, which saw Nawaz Sharif return to power and more recently Imran Khan elected prime minister, the military continues to play a dominant role in Pakistani politics.

The pervasive sentiment of a possible Pakistan coup is not just because those responsible for the coup are always ready, but even more so because the politicians themselves have given way to the military adventurism, Fazil wrote in The Diplomat.

