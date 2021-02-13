Sinyo Sarundajang amazed by Jokowi’s leadership





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – Indonesian Ambassador to the Philippines Sinyo Harry Sarundajang (SHS) admires the leadership of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This is what makes SHS support Jokowi-Jusuf Kalla (JK) in the 2014 presidential and vice-presidential elections (Pilpres). “When Mr. Jokowi was appointed by the PDIP in 2014, Mr. SHS was present to accompany the KPU registration process and he was invited to become president of the Jokowi-JK team in North Sulawesi (North Sulawesi) and managed to win, ”Jokowi Underwater General Chairman Michael Umbas told Beritasatu.com on Saturday (2/13/2021). ““Pak Jokowi and I are friends, we are other governors. Honestly, I am amazed at the way he leads’SHS said when Michael asked his reasons for supporting Jokowi. As reported, SHS died on Saturday (2/13/2021), at 12:31 AM WIB at Siloam Hospital in Jakarta. SHS took his last breath because he was sick. “Sinyo Harry Sarundajang is a national personality. Once mandated by President Megawati Soekarnoputri to reconcile religious conflicts in Maluku and it was a success, ”said Michael. In 2002, Megawati assigned Sinyo to the post of interim governor of North Maluku. Sinyo is expected to be able to resolve the conflict that has arisen in northern Maluku. Likewise, in 2003, Sinyo was appointed acting governor of Maluku. The conflict, which has lasted for about 4.5 years, was successfully quelled in 11 months. Sinyo takes a cultural approach and the wisdom of the local community. North Maluku and Maluku become safe. The peace mission, which was commanded directly by Megawati, was successfully carried out by Sinyo. In 2005, Sinyo ran for the post of governor (cagub) of North Sulawesi. Sinyo took Freddy H Sualang to run for vice-governor (cawagub). The couple Sinyo-Freddy, became governor and deputy governor of the first direct choice of the population of North Sulawesi. In 2010, Sinyo was again elected governor with Djouhari Kansil as vice-governor. Michael has said that SHS is one of the central figures in his life course. “I couldn’t help but feel sad when I heard Bapak leave. Sunggu felt lost. Thank you for all the kindness, sincerity and valuable lessons that have been imparted to me during my tenure as staff and when I have written several books about you, ”said Michael, who became a staff member of SHS in 2010- 2014. “Goodbye teachers, best mentors, thoughtful friends, figures of peace, smart bureaucrats, seasoned diplomats and humanistic figures. Goodbye to eternity. Let me quote one of your favorite Mae West quotes that you have often asked me to write in some of your past speeches. “ You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough ”Michael said. Source: BeritaSatu.com

