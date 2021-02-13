Captain, Probable XIs Windward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago





WIS vs TRI Dream11 West Indies ODD Team Predictions

Windward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies ODD Online Fantasy Play Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Todays WIS vs TRI at Coolidge Cricket Ground: In another thrilling West Indies ODD 2021 match, Windward Islands will face Trinidad & Tobago at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua Saturday. The West Indies ODD WIS vs TRI match will start at 11:00 p.m. IST on February 13. With players like Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammad, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard in their ranks, Trinidad & Tobago has a batting unit that can beat the best of hitters. The Leeward side includes big stars like Kimani Melius, Desron Maloney and Sunil Ambris, but with more international experience, Trinidad will have an advantage over its opponents. Here are the West Indies ODD Dream11 Team Prediction ODD Dream11 Guru Tips and WIS vs TRI Dream11 Team Prediction, WIS vs TRI Fantasy Cricket Prediction ODD game, WIS vs TRI Probable XIs West Indies ODD, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Windward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago, Fantasy Tips West Indies ODD Game Set. Also Read – LEE vs GUY Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Hints West Indies ODD 2021 Match 5: Captain, Probable XIs For Todays Leeward Island Hurricanes vs Guyana Jaguars at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua at 11:00 PM EST Saturday February 12

TOSS: The West Indies ODD toss between Windward Islands and Trinidad & Tobago will take place at 10:30 p.m. IST on February 13. Also Read – Jamaica vs Trinidad & Tobago Live Cricket Streaming Super50 Cup 2021: Preview, Squads, Match Prediction – Where to Watch JAM vs TRI Match 4 Stream Live Cricket Online on FanCode App, TV Telecast in India

Time: 11:00 p.m. IST. Also Read – JAM vs TRI Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Hints West Indies ODD 2021 Match 4: Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s Jamaica vs Trinidad & Tobago at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua at 6:30 p.m. IST February 11 Thursday February 11

Location: Coolidge Cricket Ground.

WIS team vs TRI My Dream11

Wicket keeper Devon Thomas

Drummers Ross Powell, Nitish Kumar, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer (C)

The Polyvalents Keacy Carty, Christopher Barnwell

Quinton Boatswain, Sheeno Berridge, Hayden Walsh (VC), Romario Shepherd

Probable WIS vs TRI Game XIs

Windward Islands: Kimani Melius, Desron Maloney, Sunil Ambris (c), Kevin Stoute, Emmanuel Stewart (week), Keron Cottoy, Roland Cato, Ryan John, Larry Edwards, Ray Jordan, Preston McSween, Alick Athanaze, Kenneth Dember

Trinidad and Tobago: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammad, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Sunil Narine, Ravi Rampaul, Anderson Phillip, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Kjorn Ottley, Khary Pierre, Imran Khan

WIS vs TRI teams

