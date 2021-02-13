Facebook Supervisory Board Supports New Case of Indiacontaininginsinuations Against RSS, PM Modi- The New Indian Express

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Facebook’s Supervisory Board has taken on a new case related to a user’s post that was shared from an online platform in Punjabi and contained innuendos against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS ) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Although the post was initially removed for violating Facebook community guidelines, the social media company later restored the content.

The Supervisory Board is an independent body created by Facebook last year to review hate speech and other unwanted content on the platform.

Previously, the Supervisory Board conducted five cases, including one in India, in which a user called for violence against French President Emmanuel Macron for a caricature of the Prophet.

In this particular case, the Council overturned Facebook’s decision to remove the content.

The latest case involves a post that was shared by a user in November of last year. The post included a 17-minute video with captions making negative comments on RSS, BJP, and Modi.

The post was viewed less than 500 times and removed after just one report for violating Facebook’s community standard on Dangerous People and Organizations.

After the user appealed to the board, Facebook identified the deletion of this message as an app error and restored the content.

The user alleged that the comment repeated the substance of the video and reflected its tone.

The user asked why the video always stays on the platform if there was an issue with the content.

The user also complained that the social media giant was limiting their ability to post and suggested that accounts be restricted only when users engage in threatening, criminal or deceptive activity.

The Supervisory Board will now examine the matter.

The body also invites the public to comment on the cases that have been dealt with.

Facebook has, in the past, been the subject of criticism in many parts of the world over various issues, including its content management and data breaches.

It has set up the independent content moderation body in a transparent manner. The decisions of the Council are binding on Facebook and Instagram (which belongs to Facebook).

Each case is assigned to a five-member panel, including at least one member from the region involved in the content. The Council expects to rule on each case and that Facebook will act on this decision within 90 days.

Once the Council makes a decision on these cases, Facebook will be required to implement the decisions and respond publicly to any additional policy recommendations it makes.

In May of last year, the Council announced the names of 20 members, including Sudhir Krishnaswamy, vice-chancellor of the National Law School of India University.

In the previous India case, Facebook referred a case in which a user called for violence against French President Emmanuel Macron for a caricature of the Prophet. The council overturned the social network’s decision to delete the post.

While the company considered the post to contain a veiled threat, a majority of the board felt that it should be reinstated. A majority of the board felt that the restoration of the content would be in line with Facebook’s community standards, values ​​and to international human rights standards, “Supervisory Board statement on the website said Friday.

This decision should only be implemented pending notification and consent from the user, he added.

The council also recommended that Facebook provide users with additional information regarding the scope and application of restrictions on veiled threats.

This would help users understand what content is allowed in this area.