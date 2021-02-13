Boris Johnson visits the Billingham factory where the Novavax vaccine will be manufactured

THE Prime Minister went to the region today to tour the factory where the Novavax vaccine will be manufactured.

Boris Johnson spent the morning at Fujifilm Diosynth’s BioCampus in Billingham, where 60 million doses of the Novavax coronavirus vaccine will be manufactured, if its use is approved by the Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

The vaccine passed its clinical trial in the UK last month, trials have shown the vaccine to be 89.3% effective at preventing coronavirus in participants, including against a new UK variant.

Honored to welcome the British Prime Minister @ 10DowningStreet @BorisJohnson at our state-of-the-art facility in Teesside, UK, and showcase our world-class facilities and technologies, as well as our talented workforce preparing to manufacture the @Novavax“Vaccine candidate. pic.twitter.com/sed6tjoCCu – Biotechnologies FUJIFILM Diosynth (@FujifilmDiosyn) February 13, 2021

It is hoped that the medical regulator will give the vaccine the green light in the coming months, with the vaccine being delivered in the second half of this year.

During the visit, the Prime Minister visited the facilities of Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies where the antigen component (active ingredient) of the NVX-CoV2373 COVID-19 vaccine from Novavax will be manufactured as well as other therapies impacting life.

Fujifilm’s cutting-edge technical expertise in baculovirus systems and excellence in biopharmaceutical manufacturing is engaged by Novavax to produce antigen for up to 180 million doses of vaccine.

The Prime Minister toured the laboratories and manufacturing facilities and was explained the science and technology behind Fujifilm’s work by a small number of the site’s 850 employees who play crucial roles in vaccine production.

Mr Johnson said: “I was delighted to visit Fujifilm today and hear Paul Found, Sarah Maxfield, Abigail Tyerman, Jonathan Haigh and others talk about the work underway to make the Novavax vaccine, currently in production. phase 3 of clinical trials.

“If approved, Novavax will further strengthen our deployment of already record-breaking vaccines. The team’s work here to put together this vaccine showcases some of the best in British science and manufacturing.

“I am extremely proud of the efforts here at Fujifilm, as we all come together to defeat this pandemic. I urge you all to continue this vital work, helping to bring these vaccines to bear and protecting our most vulnerable. ”

Paul Found, Managing Director of Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, UK, said:

“As we prepare for production, we were extremely honored to welcome the Prime Minister to our state-of-the-art development and manufacturing facility in Teesside.

“During the tour, the Prime Minister showed great interest in seeing our science and technology at work and speaking with a small number of our talented teams working on the Novavax Covid-19 vaccination program.

“The entire Fujifilm team feels a strong sense of pride that we are helping to fight the pandemic.”

During the visit, Mr Johnson said he was “optimistic” he would be able to start announcing the easing of restrictions when he lays out his “roadmap” to get out of the lockdown -out in England on February 22.

He said, “I’m an optimist, I won’t hide it from you. I am optimistic, but we have to be careful. ”

He said his first priority remained the opening of schools in England on March 8, followed by other sectors.

“Raising our children is our number one priority, but then work forward, open non-essential retail as well, and then in due course as we can Carefully, Carefully, Well Of course, we also want to open the hotel business. ” he said.

“I will try to explain as much as possible in as much detail as possible, always understanding that we have to be wary of the pattern of the disease. We don’t want to be forced into some sort of retreat or reverse ferret.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “It was great to be able to show Teesside and the incredible work our local scientists and companies are doing to fight the coronavirus.

“The Novavax vaccine will be another weapon in our coronavirus arsenal and I was proud to be able to show the Prime Minister the world-class manufacturing site that Fujifilm Diosynth has developed here and the Teesside vaccine that it will produce.

“Teesside has an extremely talented and world-leading bioscience sector and the fact that the UK’s order for 60 million doses of the Novavax vaccine will be produced here in Teesside, by local scientists, underlines the vital role our region plays in the global fight against that. horrible virus.

“As a region, Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool have an enviable reputation around the world as a center of excellence in engineering, chemistry and processing, but now our hugely impressive bioscience sector is receiving accolades. that he rightly deserves.

“I hope the MHRA will give the vaccine the green light soon and we can start getting the Teesside vaccine into as many arms as possible across the country.”

Following the visit Alex Cunningham, Labor MP for Stockton North, said: ‘We are all happy to celebrate the success of the vaccination program and the new vaccine to be manufactured in Billingham – but unfortunately the Prime Minister forgot his checkbook today and offered nothing. for the 12,500 more people who have lost their jobs in the Tees Valley since March; nothing for the retail businesses in our great streets now on their knees; nothing to remedy the enormous health inequalities in our region and nothing to remedy the fact that three children in our region live in poverty.

“The PM is talking about leveling – but has committed just £ 4bn – a fraction of the money he spends on the HS2 or Crossrail rail link in London – and that £ 4bn owes extend from Liverpool to Manchester via Manchester, across the north-east of the Scottish border.

“If his government is serious about an upgrade program, it needs to do so much better than just whine about it and back it up with the resources we need.”