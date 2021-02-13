Gilani PDM candidate from Islamabad





ISLAMABAD / LAHORE / MULTAN: The country’s three main political parties, the PTI, the PPP and the PML-N, have finalized the names of their candidates for the next senatorial elections, with the PDM nominating Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and Farhatullah Babar as candidates Islamabad consensus.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) finalized the names of 15 candidates, including Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh from Islamabad and Faisal Vawda from Sindh. Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry tweeted the names of 13 candidates, while two more were mentioned by the PTI’s central media department.

Unlike other political parties, the ruling party did not solicit formal candidacies from aspirants. The 11-member parliamentary council is headed by the Prime Minister and Chairman of the PTI, Imran Khan.

Fauzia Arshad and Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh are reportedly nominated for PTI from Islamabad, while Saifullah Nyazee, Dr Zarqa and lawyer Ali Zafar have been appointed from Punjab. The remaining names will be announced later.

Likewise, Faisal Vawda will contest the election of the Senate of Sindh while Saifullah Abro will be the PTI candidate for the seat of technocrat. The name of Abdul Qadirs was finalized from Balochistan. Vawda faces a disqualification case at the Pakistan Election Commission for his foreign nationality.

On the other hand, outgoing Senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, Special Assistant for Poverty Reduction Sania Nishtar, Mohsin Aziz, Dost Mohammad and Farzana were included in the final list. The names of the remaining candidates are awaited.

Of the 104 Senate members, 52 will retire on March 11 after the expiration of their six-year terms, including four of the eight senators from the former tribal districts. Now that the tribal districts have merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, these four seats cannot be filled, which will reduce the total number of Senate seats to 100.

The senatorial elections would be held on March 3. According to the electoral program published by the Electoral Commission, candidates can submit their declaration of candidacy on February 12 and 13, 2021 at the offices of the respective returning officers.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan People’s Party on Friday approved 14 candidates for the senatorial elections by proposing the names of former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani of Islamabad and Farhatullah Babar of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as joint candidates of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM ).

According to an announcement made by Maison Bilawal, the PPP suggested the names of Yusuf Raza Gilani and the secretary general of PPP parliamentarians Syed Nayyar Bukhari.

The party approved the names of Senate Deputy Speaker Salim Mandviwalla, Senator Sherry Rehman, Jam Mehtab Dehar, Taj Haider and Shahdat Awan of Sindh at the general seats. Former Senate Speaker Farooq Naek and Dr Karim Khawaja were chosen as technocrats and Ms Palwasha Khan, Ms Khairul-nisa Mughal and Ms Rukhsana Shah (on cover) for women.

The PPP approved the name of Azeem ul Haq Minhas from Punjab, who is the son-in-law of former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf. However, the PPP has yet to nominate anyone from Balochistan as it does not have a member in the Assembly of Balochistan.

Former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf will be the nominator and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will endorse Gilani’s name. The PML-N Parliamentary Council has finalized the names of five ticket holders for the senatorial elections, party spokesman Marryum Aurangzeb said on Friday.

Lawyer Aazam Nazir Tarrar will represent the PML-N at the technocrat’s headquarters in Punjab. The party approved the names of Pervez Rashid, Mushahidullah Khan and Professor Sajid Mir, while at the women’s headquarters, lawyer Sadia Abbasi will represent the party.

Marryum said PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will nominate the final candidates after consultation. Meanwhile, speaking to media in Multan on Friday, PDM chief Fazlur Rehman said JUI-F had no disagreement with Yusuf Raza Gilani.

He said the proposed long march on the federal capital would not be held for a day but for a long time. Fazl said he was not attending Saturday’s PDM rally. He said the PDM was in contact with the rest of the allies during the Senate elections. He said Imran Khan had spoken of an open ballot, but the ballot was still secret.

The perpetrators and bribe takers belong to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said. He said the PDM could not accept the statements of the NAB chairman, adding that they were the pawns of the powers that be.

He said the PDM was not afraid of the arrests, adding: “A meeting is scheduled with Asif Zardari. I will go to Zardari House to congratulate his daughter on her marriage.” The PDM leader said people from all walks of life were fed up with the current government.

People at all levels go to Islamabad to protest and accept their demands. The violence against teachers in Islamabad is state terrorism, he added. He said that they had been told to go to constitutional institutions and that they were not listened to.

Fazl feared rigging in Senate polls as well as in national and provincial assemblies. He said that in recent times no discussions have taken place with Nawaz Sharif. Those who have not visited a madrasa do not know the purpose of their establishment. Madrasas are in place; the leaders’ tactics will not succeed, he added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos