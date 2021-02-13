Narendra Modis new political narrative

Over the past week, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi has spoken three times in Parliament while responding to the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Speeches of Presidents in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and saying goodbye to outgoing members of Rajya Sabha, in particular the leader of the Opposition in the Upper House, Ghulam Nabi Azad. The speeches outline the new political speech of Prime Minister Modis, the areas of intervention of the government and the possible political loopholes to come.

There is no doubt that Prime Minister Modi is an effective communicator not only in mass meetings and election rallies, but also in the House, which requires a more calibrated approach and a mix of assertive stance, engaging with opposition in a more conversational tone, and lacing up speeches with wit and one-liners. Given his natural oratory abilities, the Prime Minister should speak more often in Parliament, as this will give the nation a sense of his line of thinking, the rationale for controversial policies, and encourage more reasoned deliberations.

The key was not how he articulated his points, but the content of his speeches. A new political discourse is taking shape that could well last until the elections of 2024 and is structured around three pillars.

The first is political ownership of economic reforms and the task of communicating the effectiveness of those reforms. Over the past four decades India has undergone a series of economic reforms as the process started with Indira Gandhis’ return to power in 1980, continued under Rajiv Gandhi, witnessed the preparatory work under the governments VP Singh and Chandrashekhar, then received a boost under the PV. Duo Narasimha Rao-Manmohan Singh in 1991.

But no political leader until then had been willing to take ownership of the reforms, even Rao had to frame them as a continuation of Jawaharlal Nehrus’ legacy to neutralize the opposition within his party. And this is why if India has proceeded, in terms of policy, to allow the development of the private sector and to reduce, in part, the role of the State in companies where it has no role, at the ideological level, there remains a distrust of capital and big business. Indeed, it is this political fear of being perceived as close to capital that led Prime Minister Modi to withdraw from his reform trajectory after Rahul Gandhis follows-boot ki sarkar jibe in his first term and adopts a strong welfarist avatar.

But at a time when the country is experiencing the biggest mass movement in recent history, and the opposition has focused its attacks on crony capitalism, the prime minister has doubled down. He praised the role of the private sector as a creator of wealth, linked the process of wealth creation to job creation and the distribution of wealth, openly took bureaucratic stranglehold on public sector companies and the power of the Indian Administrative Service agents, and provided a strong defense. agricultural laws on the grounds that agriculture needed investment and modernization, that land fragmentation made livelihoods increasingly untenable for farmers, and laws extended economic freedom even though the old structure minimum mandates and support prices supported by the state would remain.

This political message is also significant because the budget presented an ambitious program of privatization, including of public sector banks, which can only provoke resistance from unions and the opposition. But Prime Minister Modi has made it clear that next-generation reforms can no longer be held back and that he will politically own it and attempt to convert it into an asset rather than fear the political costs associated with it. There remain legitimate concerns that Aatmanirbhar Bharat could lead to a return to island policies and, even if partially, dissociate India from global trade networks. But PM’s speeches indicate that even if this happens, domestically there will be no going back to the past and instead a liberal economic agenda, focused on strengthening competitiveness and private sector, will remain.

We have to see how it goes, because there will remain strong opposition to these initiatives, including from within the Sangh Parivar. The message will also have a much stronger reach if business support is not seen as support for a certain set of national champions, if the private sector as a whole grows and growth does not lead to inequality. , but comes with equity. The need to maintain a multi-class pact is clearly recognized, as in all of the government’s speeches during the week, the emphasis on social protection programs and pro-poor initiatives also remained part of the speech. .

The second, related pillar of the PM discourse is nationalism. But this nationalism now has both an economic subtext in the form of an autonomous India playing on Indian pride in becoming more self-reliant in all sectors or encouraging domestic alternatives to foreign platforms and an emotional appeal. in the form of rhetoric against critical foreign interventions.

The fact that the Department of External Affairs chose to issue a statement in response to global celebrities tweeting in solidarity with the agricultural protests, and that the prime minister warned of the dangers of a destructive foreign ideology, indicates that the speech nationalist will continue to be part of the political toolbox. In the ideological lexicon of Bharatiya Janata Partys, nationalism has often been, from the outside, directed against Pakistan and, internally, has taken on a majority color. It will remain. But, on top of that, be prepared for stronger rhetoric against the West, especially if there is a repression by human rights, left, and liberal groups against what is seen as a democratic retreat from the West. ‘India. The Prime Minister is well aware of the need to remain engaged with developed democracies in the West, but the idea of ​​a foreign hand destabilizing or weakening India will also be constantly articulated to rally the national base.

And finally, the Prime Minister seems to have decided that he will take both a conciliatory and confrontational approach with those who oppose him. His emphasis on the purity of the agricultural movement was an attempt to reach farmers directly; its focus on smallholder farmers was an attempt to showcase the diversity within farming communities and woo weaker segments.

The recognition of the sensitivity of the Punjabs and the contribution of the Sikhs to nation building stems from the realization that India cannot afford to alienate a large minority in a border state. The effort to reach opposition leaders whether Sharad Pawar or Azad and the emphasis on government flexibility and the possibility of improving laws was an effort to challenge the image of being undemocratic and show that the Prime Minister is ready to listen to diverse points of view. At the same time, the clear attack on Congress for its alleged inconsistency, and the use of the term andolanjeevis, indicate that the Prime Minister will fight and fight harshly both against the main opposition and against segments of society. civil.

How the opposition responds to this new reform, welfare, nationalism-based Modi narrative with a mix of flexibility and aggression will determine India’s future political trajectory.

